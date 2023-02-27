Fashion
I’m a hairdresser — I’ve had all different hair colors, there’s one man I love the most
Hair today, gone tomorrow.
A Canadian hairstylist on TikTok claimed she knows what hair color men like the most and explained how people treat you differently with each.
Sarah, who goes by the username @sarahelizxbeth online, shared more about his theories in a viral video that has over 2.3 million views on the app. She had responded to a video where someone was talking about the same phenomenon.
The hairstylist explained that since she’s had so many different hair colors throughout her life, she’s paid close attention to how she’s treated with each one.
“When I was blonde, it was the most masculine attention I’ve ever had,” she admitted at the start of the nearly three-minute clip.
However, there was a catch – she said it was the ‘less qualified’ men who gave her attention, later calling them holes and claiming they treated her ‘like a brat’.
“I felt like with blonde hair, men looked down on me a lot,” she explained. “And a lot of rude, really stinky men thought they’d like to take advantage of me and being blonde was not good with men.”
She went on to explain that when she was brunette, she still attracted men’s attention, but nowhere near as much as when she was blonde – and multi-colored hair she had? Forget that, because Sarah claimed the men don’t look at her “at all.”
Now Sarah has red hair and is a self-proclaimed “redhead,” and she feels like it’s like being a brunette in terms of male attention.
“I definitely don’t get as much negative attention from men as I did when I was blonde, and I would say I get a bit more attention because of men than brunette because I think that attracts more their attention,” she shared. of her current hair color.
She also added, “The quality of guys I have with red hair is impeccable. I met the love of my life with red hair.
The Post has reached out to the hairstylist for comment.
During the video, Sarah also revealed how women reacted to her different hair colors – saying that being blonde didn’t phase women, that women were less threatened by her brown hair and that they complimented her. most with multicolored hair.
In the comments section of her video, many agreed with her theories.
“Redhead here, the attention is super fetish and specific,” one viewer said.
Another agreed, writing: ‘I’ve been almost every colo and that’s 100% accurate. No one ever believes me when I say people treat you differently based on hair color.
“Yes 100% with blonde hair!” someone else admitted. “I was treated very badly!”
“I’ve been all colors of the rainbow and I’m 100% ok with that,” another added.
Others, however, did not believe his assumption was correct.
“If you have good energy trust me it doesn’t matter what color your hair is,” one user wrote.
Another comment read, “My hair has had a lot of color too, but people have always ignored me.”
