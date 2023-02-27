Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges shine, but Nets heartbreakingly lose to Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) Waiting for the right moment to deliver his winning shot was no problem for Trae Young. He says he had been considering similar plans since he was a child.

Young patiently waited for Mikal Bridges to pass him before sinking a jumper over Spencer Dinwiddie’s reach to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 129-127 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

The Hawks took their last possession with 7.3 seconds left after Cam Johnson’s 3-pointer tied the game at 127 with 7.8 seconds left. Young hit his 12-foot pull-up jumpers Dinwiddie unsuccessfully tried to block the shot from behind.

I’ve been counting those seconds since I was 5, 6 years old, Young said. It’s nothing new.

Young finished with 34 points for the Hawks, who recovered after blowing an 18-point lead to beat four Nets scorers with at least 20 points.

Johnson had 27 points for Brooklyn. Mikal Bridges scored 24 goals for the Nets, who lost four of five. Cam Thomas added 22 points and Dinwiddie had 20.

The Nets started the day fifth in the Eastern Conference, just half a game ahead of the New York Knicks. Coach Jacque Vaughn is trying to find a new winning mix after the team traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

You can’t feel sorry for yourself, Vaughn said. What we have to do is keep sticking together and believe that we can do this.

Dorian Finney-Smith’s 3 for Brooklyn with 48 seconds left cut Atlanta’s lead to 127-124.

8 in the East won its second straight game under interim coach Joe Prunty after Nate McMillan was fired on Tuesday. General manager Landry Fields said former Utah coach Quin Snyder is a candidate to replace McMillan.

Both wins under Prunty came against teams above the Hawks in the conference.

It’s great, said Dejounte Murray, who scored 28 points. As I keep telling players, we have no control over what the front office does. We will continue to work and try to win as many wins as possible.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 22 for Atlanta. Bogdanovic’s three 3-pointers early in the second quarter helped Atlanta take a 50-32 lead. Thomas had 11 points in the period, helping the Nets cut the Hawks’ lead to 64-57 at halftime.

Brooklyn kept up the momentum to open the second half, taking a 78-73 lead. Onyeka Okongwu scored the final four points of the third period as Atlanta took a 97-94 lead in the final period.

We wouldn’t give up in the second half even if we were in double digits, Vaughn said.

STAY WITH DEPARTURES

Vaughn stayed with his starters after the top five combined for just 34 points as the team set a season low in a dismal 131-87 loss at Chicago on Friday night.

Before the game, Vaughn said he was looking for consistency and a balance between offense and defense. He said Finney-Smith, who had just two points against the Bulls, is one of our best defensemen we have on the team.

It’s pretty hard to get him out of the lineup when there are other offensive guys he’s covering sins for, Vaughn said of Finney-Smith.

TALK ABOUT PRACTICE

When asked how many practices he’s had with the team since the all-star break, Vaughn called the blowout loss to the Bulls a scrimmage with the umpires.

ADVICE

Nets: C Nic Claxton of the University of Georgia had four interceptions, three blocked shots and 11 rebounds. … G Ben Simmons (left knee pain) missed his second straight game.

Hawks: F John Collins came back with 12 points after missing a game while under concussion protocol. Collins was questionable with a tightness in his lower back and cleared to start after pre-game warm-ups, but his minutes were limited. Collins clocked nearly 26 minutes, which Prunty said was more than expected.

FOLLOWING

Nets: Host Milwaukee Tuesday night.

Hawks: Host Washington on Tuesday night.