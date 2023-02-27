Fashion
Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges shine, but Nets heartbreakingly lose to Hawks
ATLANTA (AP) Waiting for the right moment to deliver his winning shot was no problem for Trae Young. He says he had been considering similar plans since he was a child.
Young patiently waited for Mikal Bridges to pass him before sinking a jumper over Spencer Dinwiddie’s reach to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 129-127 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
The Hawks took their last possession with 7.3 seconds left after Cam Johnson’s 3-pointer tied the game at 127 with 7.8 seconds left. Young hit his 12-foot pull-up jumpers Dinwiddie unsuccessfully tried to block the shot from behind.
I’ve been counting those seconds since I was 5, 6 years old, Young said. It’s nothing new.
Young finished with 34 points for the Hawks, who recovered after blowing an 18-point lead to beat four Nets scorers with at least 20 points.
Johnson had 27 points for Brooklyn. Mikal Bridges scored 24 goals for the Nets, who lost four of five. Cam Thomas added 22 points and Dinwiddie had 20.
The Nets started the day fifth in the Eastern Conference, just half a game ahead of the New York Knicks. Coach Jacque Vaughn is trying to find a new winning mix after the team traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
You can’t feel sorry for yourself, Vaughn said. What we have to do is keep sticking together and believe that we can do this.
Dorian Finney-Smith’s 3 for Brooklyn with 48 seconds left cut Atlanta’s lead to 127-124.
8 in the East won its second straight game under interim coach Joe Prunty after Nate McMillan was fired on Tuesday. General manager Landry Fields said former Utah coach Quin Snyder is a candidate to replace McMillan.
Both wins under Prunty came against teams above the Hawks in the conference.
It’s great, said Dejounte Murray, who scored 28 points. As I keep telling players, we have no control over what the front office does. We will continue to work and try to win as many wins as possible.
Bogdan Bogdanovic added 22 for Atlanta. Bogdanovic’s three 3-pointers early in the second quarter helped Atlanta take a 50-32 lead. Thomas had 11 points in the period, helping the Nets cut the Hawks’ lead to 64-57 at halftime.
Brooklyn kept up the momentum to open the second half, taking a 78-73 lead. Onyeka Okongwu scored the final four points of the third period as Atlanta took a 97-94 lead in the final period.
We wouldn’t give up in the second half even if we were in double digits, Vaughn said.
STAY WITH DEPARTURES
Vaughn stayed with his starters after the top five combined for just 34 points as the team set a season low in a dismal 131-87 loss at Chicago on Friday night.
Before the game, Vaughn said he was looking for consistency and a balance between offense and defense. He said Finney-Smith, who had just two points against the Bulls, is one of our best defensemen we have on the team.
It’s pretty hard to get him out of the lineup when there are other offensive guys he’s covering sins for, Vaughn said of Finney-Smith.
TALK ABOUT PRACTICE
When asked how many practices he’s had with the team since the all-star break, Vaughn called the blowout loss to the Bulls a scrimmage with the umpires.
ADVICE
Nets: C Nic Claxton of the University of Georgia had four interceptions, three blocked shots and 11 rebounds. … G Ben Simmons (left knee pain) missed his second straight game.
Hawks: F John Collins came back with 12 points after missing a game while under concussion protocol. Collins was questionable with a tightness in his lower back and cleared to start after pre-game warm-ups, but his minutes were limited. Collins clocked nearly 26 minutes, which Prunty said was more than expected.
FOLLOWING
Nets: Host Milwaukee Tuesday night.
Hawks: Host Washington on Tuesday night.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yesnetwork.com/news/cam-johson-mikal-bridges-shine-but-nets-lose-in-heartbreaking-fashion-to-hawks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Huawei dominates MWC mobile tech trade show despite US sanctions
- Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30 am Feb 27, 2023
- NDSU baseball falls short against Hawaii and San Diego State
- Markets are expected to remain volatile
- Genome study reveals new Strep A variant in Australia – Institute for Molecular Biology
- Hear what First Amendment lawyers think about the Fox News lawsuit
- SZA performs ‘SOS’ at the United Center in Chicago with Omar Apollo
- Michelle Yeoh dazzles in her Schiaparelli Couture dress at the 2023 SAG Awards – WWD
- Google Cloud Unveils New Telecom Products for Network Transformation and Monetization
- Meghalaya, Nagaland elections: Prime Minister Modi urges voters to vote in record numbers
- Amazon union leaders fly in to help UK strikers kick down doors | labor dispute
- The Lake Toba F1 motorboat race is very exciting