Fashion
No. 24 TCU men’s basketball survives Texas Tech behind free throws
The No. 24 TCU Men’s Basketball (19-10, 8-8) narrowly escaped Texas Tech with an 83-82 victory yesterday morning inside the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.
For Frog fans, victory came in the most thrilling and triumphant way possible.
For Raiders fans, the loss was a crushing one and was the ultimate punch due to the eventful final seconds.
TCU entered the game with just eight players as the team was without sophomore big man Eddie Lampkin Jr., junior guard Rondel Walker and freshman guard PJ Haggerty.
However, in typical horned frog fashion, they showed strength in numbers and fought despite their limited player rotations.
Known for their stellar transition play, TCU only managed to score nine quick break points.
Texas Tech defended the open field well, seeking to neutralize one of TCU’s defining strengths and characteristics.
Despite their inability to go out in transition or make three (3 of 15 in the first half), TCU held a 44-35 lead heading into halftime.
This was created through their defensive efforts, their work on the glass, and their insistence on scoring inside the paint.
As with most games this season, the Frogs did most of their damage near the basket, totaling 52 paint points for the game.
TCU has always been a team that thrives on finding the open man due to the various backdoor cuts and off-the-ball movement.
Offensive rebounding was key as the Frogs managed to frame their clashes, find a path to the ball and create another scoring opportunity against an uncertain defense.
This resulted in 20 second chance points like the one below…
TCU’s defense was the real star of the first half as it pushed Texas Tech to take tough perimeter shots and unbalanced 3-pointers. The Raiders shot just 41 percent from the floor in the first half and went 3 of 13 on 3-point ground.
The second half, however, was a different story.
After coming out of the break, Texas Tech started shooting after the fact to take the lead over TCU.
The Raiders were able to completely turn the script around and shoot 61% from the floor in the second half.
Junior guard Mike Mike Jr. helped TCU stay ahead with his level of shooting ability.
The preseason Big-12 Player of the Year led both teams in scoring with 24 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, 8 of 16, and on three, 2 of 4.
The aforementioned shot included spectacular moves like this…
Along with the depth of the shortened roster, TCU also battled foul issues throughout the game, going 18 to just 10 for the Raiders.
Junior forward Xavier Cork, who started at center and was TCU’s only big man, was limited to just 13 minutes of action due to a fourth foul with 12:29 left in the game.
Cork was still effective as he finished with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting.
Free throws per day, away a loss
Hearts were pounding as neither team wanted to give an inch.
Although the Frogs led most of the second half, they now trailed by one point with 12.1 seconds left.
Miles Jr. was able to run down the field and avoid being fouled, so TCU was able to call a timeout to set up his final play call.
Despite going 6 of 18 against No. 23 Iowa State and shooting 70 percent for the season, free throws were the difference in yesterday’s win, 11 of 13 for 85 percent.
After the timeout, senior forward Emanuel Miller found sophomore forward JaKobe Coles running to the basket and Coles was able to blow the whistle.
Coles proved to have “ice in his veins” as he sank both free throws, forcing Texas Tech to settle for a last-second desperation third that was out of place.
It was TCU’s first victory in Lubbock, Texas in eight seasons.
After losing their last game to No. 3 Kansas the same way, this victory was a bit special for the TCU players.
“Great pass from Emanuel, we talked about diving and finding cutters throughout the game and that was it at the end of the game,” said head coach Jamie Dixon.
Miller joined Miles Jr. in double figures with 14 points and 12 rebounds, his second double-double of the season, and Coles led the bench scorers with 15.
TCU will be back in action on Wednesday when they host No. 8 Texas at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Tipoff is at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
|
Sources
2/ https://tcu360.com/2023/02/26/coles-free-throws-seals-no-24-tcu-win-over-texas-tech/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Huawei dominates MWC mobile tech trade show despite US sanctions
- Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30 am Feb 27, 2023
- NDSU baseball falls short against Hawaii and San Diego State
- Markets are expected to remain volatile
- Genome study reveals new Strep A variant in Australia – Institute for Molecular Biology
- Hear what First Amendment lawyers think about the Fox News lawsuit
- SZA performs ‘SOS’ at the United Center in Chicago with Omar Apollo
- Michelle Yeoh dazzles in her Schiaparelli Couture dress at the 2023 SAG Awards – WWD
- Google Cloud Unveils New Telecom Products for Network Transformation and Monetization
- Meghalaya, Nagaland elections: Prime Minister Modi urges voters to vote in record numbers
- Amazon union leaders fly in to help UK strikers kick down doors | labor dispute
- The Lake Toba F1 motorboat race is very exciting