No. 24 TCU men’s basketball survives Texas Tech behind free throws

TCU’s Xavier Cork (12) and JaKobe Coles (21) celebrate a win over Texas Tech after an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 25, 2023 in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Chase Seabolt)

The No. 24 TCU Men’s Basketball (19-10, 8-8) narrowly escaped Texas Tech with an 83-82 victory yesterday morning inside the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

For Frog fans, victory came in the most thrilling and triumphant way possible.

For Raiders fans, the loss was a crushing one and was the ultimate punch due to the eventful final seconds.

TCU entered the game with just eight players as the team was without sophomore big man Eddie Lampkin Jr., junior guard Rondel Walker and freshman guard PJ Haggerty.

However, in typical horned frog fashion, they showed strength in numbers and fought despite their limited player rotations.

Known for their stellar transition play, TCU only managed to score nine quick break points.

Texas Tech defended the open field well, seeking to neutralize one of TCU’s defining strengths and characteristics.

Despite their inability to go out in transition or make three (3 of 15 in the first half), TCU held a 44-35 lead heading into halftime.

This was created through their defensive efforts, their work on the glass, and their insistence on scoring inside the paint.

As with most games this season, the Frogs did most of their damage near the basket, totaling 52 paint points for the game.

TCU has always been a team that thrives on finding the open man due to the various backdoor cuts and off-the-ball movement.

Offensive rebounding was key as the Frogs managed to frame their clashes, find a path to the ball and create another scoring opportunity against an uncertain defense.

This resulted in 20 second chance points like the one below…

TCU’s defense was the real star of the first half as it pushed Texas Tech to take tough perimeter shots and unbalanced 3-pointers. The Raiders shot just 41 percent from the floor in the first half and went 3 of 13 on 3-point ground.

The second half, however, was a different story.

After coming out of the break, Texas Tech started shooting after the fact to take the lead over TCU.

The Raiders were able to completely turn the script around and shoot 61% from the floor in the second half.

Junior guard Mike Mike Jr. helped TCU stay ahead with his level of shooting ability.

The preseason Big-12 Player of the Year led both teams in scoring with 24 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, 8 of 16, and on three, 2 of 4.

The aforementioned shot included spectacular moves like this…

Along with the depth of the shortened roster, TCU also battled foul issues throughout the game, going 18 to just 10 for the Raiders.

Junior forward Xavier Cork, who started at center and was TCU’s only big man, was limited to just 13 minutes of action due to a fourth foul with 12:29 left in the game.

Cork was still effective as he finished with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

Free throws per day, away a loss

Hearts were pounding as neither team wanted to give an inch.

Although the Frogs led most of the second half, they now trailed by one point with 12.1 seconds left.

Miles Jr. was able to run down the field and avoid being fouled, so TCU was able to call a timeout to set up his final play call.

Despite going 6 of 18 against No. 23 Iowa State and shooting 70 percent for the season, free throws were the difference in yesterday’s win, 11 of 13 for 85 percent.

After the timeout, senior forward Emanuel Miller found sophomore forward JaKobe Coles running to the basket and Coles was able to blow the whistle.

Coles proved to have “ice in his veins” as he sank both free throws, forcing Texas Tech to settle for a last-second desperation third that was out of place.

It was TCU’s first victory in Lubbock, Texas in eight seasons.

After losing their last game to No. 3 Kansas the same way, this victory was a bit special for the TCU players.

“Great pass from Emanuel, we talked about diving and finding cutters throughout the game and that was it at the end of the game,” said head coach Jamie Dixon.

Miller joined Miles Jr. in double figures with 14 points and 12 rebounds, his second double-double of the season, and Coles led the bench scorers with 15.

TCU will be back in action on Wednesday when they host No. 8 Texas at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.