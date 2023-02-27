2023 SAG Awards red carpet: Celebrity fashion shines in Hollywood ahead of the ceremony





Cate Blanchett went pure in a black lace and leather ensemble for the 29th edition Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Zendaya, who is nominated for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for “Euphoria,” wore a stunning pink Maison Valentino dress covered in elaborate rosettes after earning her first SAG nomination. Jamie Lee Curtis stood out in a long-sleeved red Romona Keveza dress with a plunging neckline. Curtis is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” SAG-AFTRA DEFENDS ALEC BALDWIN AMID FATAL RUST SHOT CHARGES: FALSE AND UNINFORMED Jessica Chastain looked like a princess in a pink ballgown with a massive bow to match her puffy skirt. Chastain took home the top award of the night, for Female Lead in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role as Tammy Wynette in “George & Tammy.” CATE BLANCHETT HITS CANCEL CULTURE WHILE DISCUSSING NEW FILM, WARNS TO REPEAT PAST MISTAKES OTHERWISE ‘Abbott Elementary’ star Sheryl Lee Ralph looked simply stunned in a nude cape sleeve dress. The nominees for the SAG Awards were announced in January, including the recipient of this year’s lifetime achievement award: Sally Field . Field was inspired by the latest sheer trends and wore a sheer black dress with sparkling threads. Cara Delevingne, who starred in ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ revealed black pants under a voluminous black satin skirt by Carolina Herrera. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Viola Davis wore neon yellow for the awards ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza. She carried a matching clutch in one hand and showed off sparkling diamond earrings. Amanda Seyfried went for a vintage vibe with a bright green mini dress that featured delicate straps and a long train. Rather than airing on a traditional network, this year’s award show will air on Netflix’s official YouTube channel. From 2024, the award ceremony will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix . The ceremony will take place without a host. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

