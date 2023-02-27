Fashion
Patricia Arquette is the picture of elegance in a mint green dress as she arrives at the SAG Awards
Patricia Arquette donned a seafoam green dress with lace detailing at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.
The Severance actress, 54, walked the red carpet in the elegant dress, which featured lace accents around her neckline, shoulders and sleeves.
The beauty was joined on the carpet by her boyfriend, Eric White, 54, who sported a simple black tuxedo.
Patricia and Eric were pictured holding hands as they entered the event.
The Boyhood actress’ dress featured a sheer neckline and flared sleeves.
Elegance: Patricia Arquette arrived at the 2023 SAG Awards in an elegant mint green dress
Seafoam Moment: The dress featured lace accents around her neckline, shoulders and sleeves
She accessorized with large black earrings and a mint green vintage-inspired handbag and spiced up her makeup with silver eyeshadow.
Her blonde hair was parted to the side and left in tight curls around her shoulders.
In December, the veteran actress admitted she was considering a makeover due to the “real pressure” older actresses feel to stay young.
She spoke to page 6 and said: “It’s my own face and if tomorrow I decide to do a facelift, then I will do it.”
The Oscar-winning actor added, “Anyone can do whatever they want, but I understand why people feel this pressure.”
‘[The look is] that, a sort of eternal ingenue, and you don’t see that much in the human race. It’s kind of a Hollywood-specific look.
The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif., and will be streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel.
The Banshees Of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once were among the most nominated feature films.
Couple photos: the beauty was joined on the carpet by her boyfriend, Eric White
It’s all in the details: Her dress also featured a sheer neckline and flared sleeves
Vintage vibe: In her hands, she carried a vintage-inspired mint green handbag that matched her dress
Up close: The Boyhood actress spiced up her makeup look with silver eyeshadow
Of the TV nominees, Better Call Saul and Ozark scored multiple nods.
The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh’s film about the broken friendship of two Irish men during that country’s Civil War, picked up a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, as well as nods from individual leads for Colin Farrell in the lead male actor category and Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan in the supporting male category.
Kerry Condon was also nominated in the supporting actress category.
The Michelle Yeoh starring Everything Everywhere, All At Once, which grossed over $100 million against a budget of just $14 million, was also a hit with SAG voters.
Yeoh, who made a big career comeback with Everything Everywhere All At Once, was nominated for lead actress.
Ke Huy Quan, best known as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies, cemented his return to Hollywood with a supporting male actor nomination.
Stephanie Hsu, who plays the actors’ daughter in the film, was nominated in the supporting actress category, as was Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays a villainous IRS agent.
Oscar winner: Patricia accessorized with a pair of large black earrings
Staying close: Eric kept his look simple with a classic black tuxedo
Beauty: She was candid in December about the pressures to always look young in Hollywood
Another returning film, the Darren Aronofsky-directed drama The Whale, earned a lead nomination for its star Brendan Fraser, while co-star Hong Chau was nominated in the supporting actress category.
Ana de Armas, who was nominated at the previous night’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony for her fictional film Marilyn Monroe Blonde, scored another nomination for the controversial drama.
Other feature film nominees included Angela Bassett for supporting actress in her Marvel superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Eddie Redmayne was a surprise supporting male actor for his chilling performance in The Good Nurse, and Adam Sandler scored a lead male actor nomination for Hustle, despite the film barely having a season profile of rewards.
There was more variety in the male and female lead actor categories, with several nominees being the sole representatives of their films.
2023 SAG AWARDS WINNERS – FULL LIST
MOVIE
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Bill Nighy – Live
Adam Sandler – Hustle
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett-Tar
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler – Up
Michelle Yeoh – Everything everywhere at once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano – The Fablman
Brenda Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything everywhere at once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere At The Same Time – WINNER
Stephanie Hsu – Everything everywhere all at once
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything everywhere all at once
The Fabelmans
women who talk
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
The Batman
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER
The female king
TV
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell – The Patient
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Sam Elliott – 1883 – WINNER
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt – The English
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy – WINNER
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer – Monster
Amanda Seyfried – The Stall
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance Pay
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Julia Garner Ozark
Laura Linney Ozark
Zendaya – Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary School
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
You better call Saul
The crown
ozark
Breakup
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary – WINNER
barry
the bear
hacks
Only murders in the building
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The boys
Dragon House
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things – WINNER
|
