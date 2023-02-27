Patricia Arquette is the picture of elegance in a mint green dress as she arrives at the SAG Awards





Patricia Arquette donned a seafoam green dress with lace detailing at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. The Severance actress, 54, walked the red carpet in the elegant dress, which featured lace accents around her neckline, shoulders and sleeves. The beauty was joined on the carpet by her boyfriend, Eric White, 54, who sported a simple black tuxedo. Patricia and Eric were pictured holding hands as they entered the event. The Boyhood actress’ dress featured a sheer neckline and flared sleeves. Elegance: Patricia Arquette arrived at the 2023 SAG Awards in an elegant mint green dress Seafoam Moment: The dress featured lace accents around her neckline, shoulders and sleeves She accessorized with large black earrings and a mint green vintage-inspired handbag and spiced up her makeup with silver eyeshadow. Her blonde hair was parted to the side and left in tight curls around her shoulders. In December, the veteran actress admitted she was considering a makeover due to the “real pressure” older actresses feel to stay young. She spoke to page 6 and said: “It’s my own face and if tomorrow I decide to do a facelift, then I will do it.” The Oscar-winning actor added, “Anyone can do whatever they want, but I understand why people feel this pressure.” ‘[The look is] that, a sort of eternal ingenue, and you don’t see that much in the human race. It’s kind of a Hollywood-specific look. The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif., and will be streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. The Banshees Of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once were among the most nominated feature films. Couple photos: the beauty was joined on the carpet by her boyfriend, Eric White It’s all in the details: Her dress also featured a sheer neckline and flared sleeves Vintage vibe: In her hands, she carried a vintage-inspired mint green handbag that matched her dress Up close: The Boyhood actress spiced up her makeup look with silver eyeshadow Of the TV nominees, Better Call Saul and Ozark scored multiple nods. The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh’s film about the broken friendship of two Irish men during that country’s Civil War, picked up a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, as well as nods from individual leads for Colin Farrell in the lead male actor category and Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan in the supporting male category. Kerry Condon was also nominated in the supporting actress category. The Michelle Yeoh starring Everything Everywhere, All At Once, which grossed over $100 million against a budget of just $14 million, was also a hit with SAG voters. Yeoh, who made a big career comeback with Everything Everywhere All At Once, was nominated for lead actress. Ke Huy Quan, best known as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies, cemented his return to Hollywood with a supporting male actor nomination. Stephanie Hsu, who plays the actors’ daughter in the film, was nominated in the supporting actress category, as was Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays a villainous IRS agent. Oscar winner: Patricia accessorized with a pair of large black earrings Staying close: Eric kept his look simple with a classic black tuxedo Beauty: She was candid in December about the pressures to always look young in Hollywood Another returning film, the Darren Aronofsky-directed drama The Whale, earned a lead nomination for its star Brendan Fraser, while co-star Hong Chau was nominated in the supporting actress category. Ana de Armas, who was nominated at the previous night’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony for her fictional film Marilyn Monroe Blonde, scored another nomination for the controversial drama. Other feature film nominees included Angela Bassett for supporting actress in her Marvel superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Eddie Redmayne was a surprise supporting male actor for his chilling performance in The Good Nurse, and Adam Sandler scored a lead male actor nomination for Hustle, despite the film barely having a season profile of rewards. There was more variety in the male and female lead actor categories, with several nominees being the sole representatives of their films. 2023 SAG AWARDS WINNERS – FULL LIST MOVIE Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Austin Butler – Elvis Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser – The Whale Bill Nighy – Live Adam Sandler – Hustle Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role Cate Blanchett-Tar Viola Davis – The Woman King Ana de Armas – Blonde Danielle Deadwyler – Up Michelle Yeoh – Everything everywhere at once Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Paul Dano – The Fablman Brenda Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan – Everything everywhere at once Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hong Chau – The Whale Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere At The Same Time – WINNER Stephanie Hsu – Everything everywhere all at once Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything everywhere all at once The Fabelmans women who talk Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture The Batman Avatar: The Way of the Water Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER The female king TV Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Steve Carell – The Patient Taron Egerton – Black Bird Sam Elliott – 1883 – WINNER Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series Emily Blunt – The English Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy – WINNER Julia Garner – Inventing Anna Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer – Monster Amanda Seyfried – The Stall Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul Jason Bateman – Ozark Jeff Bridges – The Old Man Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul Adam Scott – Severance Pay Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown Julia Garner Ozark Laura Linney Ozark Zendaya – Euphoria Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Carrigan – Barry Bill Hader – Barry Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – WINNER Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate – Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary School Jenna Ortega – Wednesday Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series You better call Saul The crown ozark Breakup The White Lotus Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Abbott Elementary – WINNER barry the bear hacks Only murders in the building Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series Andor The boys Dragon House The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Stranger Things – WINNER

