



Fenty closes in on UM record as Wolverines win in Washington

To place: Seattle, Washington (Nordstrom Tennis Center)

Score: #3 Michigan 5, Washington 2

Recordings: UM (13-1), Washington (7-4)

Next UM event: Thursday, March 2 — at the Pacific Coast Doubles Championship (La Jolla, Calif.), TBA SEATTLE, Washington. — The No. 3-ranked University of Michigan men’s tennis team earned a 5-2 victory at the University of Washington on Sunday, Feb. 26, as the Wolverines improve to 13-1 this season. The Maize & Blue won the doubles point, winning it for the 11th time this season using a slightly different formation. Jacob Bickersteth paired with Patron Hanchaikul their first double game of the season and the first time together since October 16. The duo remain unbeaten at 3-0 as they picked up a 6-1 win over Han-Chih Lin and Jim Henrikx. Ondrej Styler And Nino Ehrenschneider won their first double-team match, beating Nedim Suko and Brett Pearson 6-3 at No. 2. Andrew Fenty picked up his 25th singles win of the season and pushed Michigan ahead 2-0 with 6-3, 6-2 wins over Lin at No. 1. Fenty, the winningest player in program history , is one singles victory away from 100 career wins. He would be the first player in program history to reach 100 career doubles and singles wins. Bickersteth earned his second victory of the afternoon with 6-3, 6-2 sets over Suko at No. 4. Bjorn Swenson won the match for Michigan in their first singles match since February 13, winning 6-3 sets against Hendrikx. Styler picked up his fifth straight victory and improved to 10-1 in double play as he edged out No. 120-ranked Dzianis Zharyn 6-3, 7-5. Gavin Young suffered a 7-6(2), 6-3 loss at No. 3 and Ehrenschenider fell 7-6(4), 7-5 at No. 6, his first singles match of the season. Michigan will take a break from doubles play to compete in the Pacific Coast Doubles Championship next week (March 2-5) in La Jolla, Calif. The Wolverines will then return to action with the B1G game starting March 19 at Ohio State. Here are the match-by-match results. Simple No. 1 No. 7 Andrew Fenty (UM) d. Han Chih Lin (UW), 6-3, 6-2

#2 #20 Ondrej Styler (UM) d.No. 120 Dzianis Zharyn (UW), 6-3, 7-5

N°3 Cesar Bouchelaghem (UW) d. No. 36 Gavin Young (UM), 7-6 (2), 6-3

Number 4 Jacob Bickersteth (UM) d. Nedim Suko (UW), 6-3, 6-2

#5 Bjorn Swenson (UM) d. Jim Hendrikx (UW), 6-3, 6-3

No. 6 Brett Pearson (UW) d. Nino Ehrenschneider (UM), 7-6 (4), 7-5 Double No. 1 No. 6 Fenty/Young (UM) v Bouchelaghem/Zharyn (UW), 4-4

No. 2 Styler/Ehrenschneider (UM) d. Suko/Pearson (UW), 6-3

No. 3 Hanchaikul/Bickersteth (UM) d. Lin/Hendrikx (UW), 6-1 Order of completion:Doubles 3-2, Singles 1-4-5-2-3-6

