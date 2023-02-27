MSSU looking for professional outfits and accessories for annual Dress to Impress | News





The work clothes in your closet that you don’t wear or have outgrown could help Missouri Southern State University students and alumni build the wardrobe they need to prepare for their careers. MSSU’s ninth annual Dress to Impress event, which provides free work attire to students and alumni, is soliciting donations of lightly used work wear, including men’s and women’s clothing, accessories and footwear. Donations can be dropped off 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on campus at Hearnes Hall in room 308 until Friday. Alex Gandy, director of career services at MSSU, said all kinds of clothing is needed. Whether it’s suits, pants, blouses, dresses, button-ups, shoes, take the nine yards well, he said. We tend to run out of men’s suits. The Dress to Impress program was created by the MSSU Office of Career Services and Alumni Association in conjunction with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network. More than 2,600 MSSU students and alumni benefited from the event, which is expected to see another strong attendance this year. We will donate between 2,500 and 3,000 items of clothing in a single day, Gandy said. Well, look at the students attending our spring career fair and they’re wearing the work clothes they picked up from Dress to Impress. They feel more confident and can be themselves. MSSU’s Office of Career Services began sponsoring the annual Dress to Impress program nine years ago to give students access to the tools they’ll need to succeed in the job market. Gandy said the program typically serves about 400 students a year during the one-day event, and organizers hope to attract as many this year. This will help them prepare for a job interview, internship or graduation in May and prepare for their first job, he said. We want to help students feel confident about their wardrobe. We all know that phrase, When you look good, you feel good. We want students to look good and feel good about themselves without having to worry about spending $300-$500 on business attire. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 in Billingsly Student Centers’ Connor Ballroom, which is on the third floor. Gandy said volunteers are needed to help organize or set up the event. For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, visit https://www.mssu.edu/student-affairs/career-services/dress-to-impress.php.

