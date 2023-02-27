Reese ties LSU double-double mark, No. 5 Tigers top MSU





BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Angel Reese had 23 points and 26 rebounds to tie Sylvia Fowles LSU’s single-season record of 27 double-doubles, and the fifth-ranked Tigers topped Mississippi State , 74-59 Sunday night. Alexis Morris also scored 23 for LSU (27-1, 15-1 SEC) and nearly had three more when she hit a shot from over half a court moments after the third quarter expired- time. LaDazhia Williams added 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Tigers, whose regular-season record best matched programs, set in the 2004-05 season by a team featuring Seimone Augustus. JerKaila Jordan, a New Orleans native who has been among the SEC’s most productive players this month, scored 16 for Mississippi State (20-9, 9-7), which had won five from his previous six before visiting an LSU team whose only loss this season came to undefeated and top-ranked South Carolina. LSU missed all of its 14 3-point shots, but got away with it because of Reeses and Williams’ productivity in the paint. The Tigers had 21 offensive rebounds and finished with a 24-2 advantage in second-chance points. Morris and Williams, both seniors playing their last regular-season home game at LSU, each scored 10 points in the first half and were instrumental in helping the Tigers take a 12-point second quarter lead. Williams’ layup sparked a 10-3 run in which the center added another layup, as well as an offensive rebound that set up Morris’ jumper. Morris had two more jump shots during the push to make it 36-24. The Bulldogs scored the final six points of the period, underlined by Ramani Parkers 3, and cut it to 36-30 at halftime. But LSU never saw their lead drop below five in the second half and weren’t threatened down the stretch. BIG PICTURE Mississippi State: Didn’t lead by more than two runs and trailed the past three periods falling to 5-24 all-time at Baton Rouge. The Bulldogs have lost the last three meetings. LSU: Improved to 53-7 since coach Kim Mulkey left Baylor to take over the Tigers ahead of the 2021-22 season. The sold-out crowd of 15,721 erupted when senior Emily Ward, a native of Bossier City, Louisiana, who averages just a few minutes a game, signed in for the game for the last minute. They cheered again when she grabbed an offensive rebound. FOLLOWING Mississippi State: Opens the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina as the No. 5 seed Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between 12th seed Vanderbilt and No. 13 seed Texas A&M . LSU: Has a double-pass in the SEC tournament as the No. 2 seed and opens the playoffs in the quarterfinals on Friday against the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 7 seed Georgia and Auburn, seeded 10. ___ AP Women’s College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https:/ /twitter.com/AP_Top25

