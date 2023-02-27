Kim Kardashian lambasted by fans for her daughters’ prom dress





Yeah.Kim Kardashianwas slammed by fans for saying she planned to keep her sexy red Dolce & Gabbana two-piece outfit for girls North and Chicago West as a possible prom dress. During his interview on Saturday February 25 withvogueAt Milan Fashion Week, the Skims founder, 42, opened up about what she was planning on doing with the glitzy makeover she wore that night. This look is from I think the early 90s, maybe around 94, Kim said at the start of her video interview. [It] was a long red dress. And so, I kind of modernized it a bit, cropped it. And we made this cute little mini bag, it’s amazing. And then it will go into my Dolce & Gabbana archives that I hope my kids will want to wear one day. I hope North and Chicago, they can wear this to prom, they can wear this to a formal school dance, they can wear this to whatever they want. They can wear it on a club night. She then joked that she wouldn’t be stingy with any of her Dolce & Gabbana archives but pointed out, I know my daughters will try to steal this handbag, and I have different versions of it. There are always goodies, and I can go home with them, and I look like the best mom ever. MediaPunch/Shutterstock In addition to Chicago, 5, and North, 9, Kim also shares sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with her ex-husbandKanye Ye West. In response to the clip, countless social media users blasted theThe Kardashiansstar for her comments, with most pointing out that the bralette top and skirt weren’t appropriate for a high school dance. Prom? You gon’ put North in that Lord have mercy [sic], one person wrote, while another went so far as to write, do you want your daughters to wear a bra to prom or teen prom? Says a lot about you as a mom. Another Instagram user also weighed in, alleging that using it as a prom dress is not good for an underage person. There are a million other choices to go to prom with, choices that don’t include a bra and show off your belly, the fan continued in their comment. If his children, as adults, want to wear this, more power for them, but as ADULTS, not for high school. She has to be careful what she says and she has influence over others, and she can enjoy her couture clothing archive without saying something absurd like that. While this isn’t the first time the SKKN Beauty founder has found herself in hot water with fans, she apparently isn’t letting negativity bother her. Kim has taken her eldest daughter, North, to several fashion events in recent years, including Paris Fashion Week in July 2022.

