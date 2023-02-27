Fashion moments on the SAG Awards red carpet





Feature fashion Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2023 SAG Awards From Zendaya to Michelle Yeoh, check out the best-dressed celebrities at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

As Hollywood’s biggest names gathered for the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, it soon became clear that they were here to have fun. The Sunday night red carpet was alive with playful details, shimmering sequins and saturated colors. Among the best-dressed of the evening, Zendaya wowed in a strapless Valentino dress custom-designed by the brand’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. The strapless dress was embroidered with nearly 200 silk roses that formed an elegant train behind it. The ‘Euphoria’ star wasn’t the only attendee to opt for florals, which ranged from the bold floral embellishments of Emily Blunt’s bodycon Oscar de la Renta dress to the subtle print of Stephanie Hsu’s Carolina Herrera look. . Paul Mescal also followed the trend with a sheer overcoat embroidered with jeweled petals. Sequins and metals meanwhile brought some sparkle to the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, whether through the shimmering hand embroidery of Danielle Deadwyler’s Louis Vuitton ombr dress or the gold fringed decoration of Michelle Yeoh’s Schiaparelli haute couture dress. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph shone in a shimmering Tadashi Shoji gown and Aubrey Plaza also wowed in a daring sequined look by Michael Kors. Wearing a flowing Valentino dress, “The White Lotus” star Sabrina Impacciatore was with Ariana DeBose, in an oversized Prabal Gurung pantsuit among several bright pink actors. Others opted for eye-catching shades of yellow, including Viola Davis, also in Valentino, and “Dahmer” star Niecy Nash-Betts, who wore a strapless Vera Wang dress. Some of the best menswear of the night also embraced color, with Austin Butler and James Marsden putting their own twists on the black tie dress code in baby brown and baby blue tuxedos, respectively. And Eddie Redmayne brought welcome extravagance to the red carpet in a dramatic Saint Laurent blouse and wide-leg velvet pants. Check out some of the best looks from the night below. Austin Butler hit the red carpet in a brown Gucci tuxedo. Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Jenna Ortega, nominated for her performance in Netflix’s “Wednesday,” wore a vintage leather and silk dress from Versace’s Fall/Winter 1994 collection. Credit: Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grann in Armani Priv and Valentino, respectively. Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Angela Bassett in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress in yellow tulle with a mermaid skirt and ruffled sleeves. Credit: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters Danielle Deadwyler, nominated for her performance in “Till,” wore a custom hand-embroidered white and pink ombre dress by Louis Vuitton. Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Aubrey Plaza in a daring sequined belly look by Michael Kors. Credit: Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images Paul Mescal’s sheer overcoat was embroidered with jeweled details. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Michelle Williams in an elegant navy blue Dior dress with a velvet bow. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Eddie Redmayne wore a dramatic white blouse and wide-leg velvet pants, both by Saint Laurent. Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ star Stephanie Hsu wore a Carolina Herrera floral dress with an extravagant train. Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Emily Blunt opted for a body-hugging design by Oscar de la Renta. Credit: Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images Viola Davis (left), dressed in Valentino, poses with ‘The Woman King’ director Gina Prince-Bythewood (center) and co-star Sheila Atim (right). Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Ke Huy Quan, nominated for his turn in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, accessorized his navy blue tuxedo with a De Beers statement brooch. Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis wowed in a red Romona Keveza maxi dress with a plunging neckline. Credit: Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images Claire Foy in a custom Prada dress with a deep neckline. Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images The Prada triangular clutch by Claire Foy. Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Julia Garner in an eye-catching metallic dress by Gucci. Credit: Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images James Marsden put a colorful spin on black tie in a baby blue tuxedo. Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh turned heads in a black silk column dress with a fringed gold sequin panel from Schiaparelli’s Spring-Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection. Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph looked regal in a sequined Tadashi Shoji dress and Fernando Jorge earrings. Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images Jon Gries, in a Canali tuxedo, poses alongside ‘The White Lotus’ co-star Sabrina Impacciatore, who wore a flowing pink Valentino dress. Credit: Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images Niecy Nash-Betts arrived in a custom Vera Wang strapless gown. Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images “The White Lotus” star Adam DiMarco, who recently made front row appearances at Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks, wore a Dior Men tuxedo. Credit: Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images Amanda Seyfried’s custom Prada green dress featured an unusual rectangular train. Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images Kathryn Newton was one of many stars to impress Carolina Herrera. Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Kathryn Newton wore Cartier jewelry. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Model Cara Delevingne wore a dress from the Fall-Winter 2023 collection recently unveiled by Carolina Herrera. She completed the look with jewelry from De Beers and a pair of platform sandals from Casadei. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Meghann Fahy in a cut-out dress from Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Harry Shum Jr. looked suave in head-to-toe black. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Ariana DeBose in a hot pink Prabal Gurung suit that featured an oversized jacket and flared pants that covered her Jimmy Choo shoes. Credit: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters Haley Lu Richardson wowed in a Carolina Herrera dress dripping with pearls. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jenny Slate in a bold look by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Contestant and presenter Zendaya’s custom Valentino dress was embroidered with 190 silk roses. (Aude Guerrucci/Reuters)

