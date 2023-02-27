Jessica Chastain’s 2023 SAG Awards Dress Was Different From Her Original Design





Jessica Chastain isn’t new to the Hollywood circuit, having first made a name for herself as an actress in the 2000s. Now she’s a regular at awards shows and press junkets, seemingly outdoing herself every year on the red carpet. And boy she opted for the style win at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. She wore a raspberry pink dress by Zuhair Murad to the ceremony, which, if you watched the show at home, you surely saw. The Chastains 2023 SAG Awards Dress was not only beautiful, but its elegant look was also slightly modified from its original design. For fashion aficionados who follow the runways, this probably wasn’t the first time you saw Zuhair Murad’s striking dress. The head-turning style created by the Lebanese fashion designer first appeared in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The original dress is a little different from the one Chastain wore tonight, from the shade to the fabric. On the model, the off-the-shoulder design appeared to come in a darker berry color. Of course, the SAGS lighting could have played a role in the stark color contrast between the two dresses. As for the figure, it looks like Chastain has done away with the dramatic thigh-high slit, which makes sense since the actor doesn’t go for super revealing looks on the red carpet often. It seems the actor also wanted a feminine ruffle detail on the side of the dress. Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Chastain then accessorized the dazzling gown with ultra-luxe Gucci jewelry, with the help of a famous celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. The activist and film producer opted for a coordinated beauty look featuring matching pink lips, rosy cheeks and a dramatic cat eye. Her signature red hair was straight and shiny as always. Zuhair Murad Whether you prefer the quirky dress or Chastains’ cool take on it, there’s no denying the actor stunned on the SAG red carpet. As the icing on the cake of her eventful evening, she won Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for her role as Tammy Wynette in George and Tammie. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

