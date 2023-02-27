Reviews | The Sinead ODwyers show at London Fashion Week shows that diversity in high fashion matters

As London Fashion Week drew to a close, one show got people talking Sinad ODwyers.

The show was incredibly diverse, featuring models of all sizes and races something underrepresented in luxury mode. There was even a model coming down the catwalk in a wheelchair. This is the first time I’ve seen size 14+ models featured, and I’ve watched a lot of the shows. Needless to say, it sparked a lot of good and bad conversations.

British Vogue published excerpts from the show on its ICT Tac, which received mixed reactions in the comments section. Beauty news outlets such as Glamor United Kingdom I loved the idea of ​​ODwyers, but some of their followers and people in their comments didn’t.

While some viewers were pleased to see more diversity on the track, others felt the quality of the show was lacking. People commented that the models did not look like typical models and criticized their approach. One TikTok user commented, They all look absolutely gorgeous but their model walk is extremely lacking. Many comments echoed the argument Bring back the models of the 90s, but that is precisely the point. They’re not models, they’re normal people like you and me with normal bodies. And that’s what the ODwyers show was.

This idea that models should look and act a certain way exemplifies the exclusivity of haute couture. Luxury and high fashion are generally not spaces where non-size zero models with long legs and brisk walking can exist. When we see people on the catwalk who look different from the mainstream model image, we often see them as others instead of embracing the inclusive and diverse representation they bring to global fashion, hence the negative comments. on ODwyers.

O’Dwyer said she wanted to do luxury fashion more accessible, because she believes that all bodies should be celebrated and loved. But it is hard for the industry which has historically exclusively used thin body types to style and shape the clothes to break out of this mold. High fashion excludes a lot of people from modeling, which means we often don’t see bodies that represent everyone.

ODwyer makes it clear that every piece she creates is made for the person to wear it. It’s a lot more effort and work when you can’t get out of standard measurement. ODwyer thinks about inclusion from the start rather than trying to squeeze a bigger model into a little outfit. Large sizes from Wild x Fenty by Rihanna, an underwear and lingerie brand, are also clearly designed with the aim of supporting larger breasts and bodies.

While few designers have tried to include more various models, some are making efforts. For example, the Di Petsas models in their fall 2023 The ready-to-wear collection featured many people of color as well as plus-size and pregnant models. Valentino has also included models of different races and body sizes to their fall 2022 couture show, proving that beauty can and does come in all sizes.

ODwyers shows how I think diversity in high fashion should be executed. The designers make the clothes to fit the model rather than making the model fit the clothes, and use models that have real people’s bodies and not a sample size. When it’s all about how the pieces look on that body type, obviously it won’t look as good when someone with a different body type wears it because the original designers probably didn’t have the intention to have it worn in the first place.

Inclusiveness and diversity of sizes are still new in luxury and high fashion. Big size in the fashion industry has only recently expanded to include women in sizes 12 to 14. In the past, it generally referred to anyone over a size six. During this time, the women’s average size in the United States is 16 to 18 years old.

Hopefully, as more and more designers and brands decide to step out of the single shell, we can start to see luxury fashion on every body.

