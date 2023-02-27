Armani gives a graceful end to Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) It was nipples on the runway at Milan Fashion Week this season, one of the clear trends emerging from a week of previews of womenswear collections for fall and summer. next winter.

Wherever there is a trend, there is always a counter-current, and Giorgio Armani defended what he described as the dignity of women. Where sheer fabrics were used in her collection, it was with modesty.

The Armani show wrapped up fashion week on Sunday. Here are the highlights from the last day of live parades:

TOMO KOIZUMI PUT A SMILING FACE ON FASHION

With swirls of colorful taffeta and satin gathered in crushed pinks, Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi put on a smiley face on a rainy Sunday morning.

The exuberant looks were spasms of color fashioned into ruffles over a minidress constructed from knit stripes, elaborate skirts with deep slits and dresses with southern belle silhouettes. These are second-hand pieces that would stand out on any red carpet, stage, or party; imagine the lucky girl wearing one to prom.

The show was in collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, which provided textiles as well as handbags and shoes, Koizumi said. He transformed a print from one of the Italian house’s recent collections into a series of 3D floral creations.

I was inspired by Dolce & Gabbana, and I also received strong support, which allowed me to push myself even harder, Koizumi said.

Koizumi also expressed his dream: to be hired by as the creative director of a major fashion house.

GIORGIO ARMANIS INTIMATE LOOK INSIDE

Giorgio Armani has once again given the fashion world a glimpse of the idealized life inside the majestic palaces of Milan, populated by women for whom dressing in comfort and style is not a contradiction.

Satin loungewear in soothing earth tones skimmed form and was grounded in more structured pieces, such as contrasting black leather motorbike jackets or waistcoats. The looks were elegantly layered, with maxi dresses over sheer ribbed pants suggesting lingerie.

Where sheer fabrics were used, it was done modestly, for example, over dark tights and with a velvet bandeau top.

Beaded fringes, velvet bows and a floral pattern underline the femininity of the collection. And before the Armani woman takes to the streets, one last touch of face powder

Armani said the collection is about the dignity of women, who are dressed with great care and attention, and who take pleasure in dressing.

CHECK MATE FOR FRANCESCA LIBERATORE

Italian designer Francesca Liberatore conceived her show, staging a collaboration with the sportswear brand Errea, around a game of chess, a commentary on the state of the world on several fronts.

Eight black models marched and took their place on a chessboard placed in the center of the showroom. Next came eight white models, who faced off on the other side.

It is precisely because of the situation we are living in that for me it is essential to have an eye on fairness, Liberatore said backstage. “And nothing like a game to even things out.

The first 16 models, which represented the pawns, were followed by the towers, two with large puffy headdresses to represent the shape of the castle. Knights wore long extensions to embody ponytails, while bishops had cowls pulled over their hair.

The women assumed the roles of king and queen and walked majestically hand in hand to their place on the board. The raised collars indicated the kings, the sweeping trains the queens.

The Erra collaboration underpinned the looks, including track jackets, stretchy tops and leggings with medieval motifs. Liberatore layers sportswear with draped or semi-pleated mini-skirts, tailored jackets, striped and ribbed knits and fluid overcoats in the style of a casual youth blending style and comfort.

“For me, the chessboard also represented the idea of ​​teamwork,” the designer said.

THE DIVERSITY EXHIBITED AT THE SHOW

White Milano, the premier womenswear show held alongside Milan Fashion Week, worked with the Fashion Minority Alliance to showcase two black designers as they fostered a conversation about diversity.

American designer Romeo Hunte and Nigerian-Scottish designer Olubuyi Thomas look to their surroundings for inspiration, and both love clothes that can be transformed to serve multiple purposes.

Hunte taps into its Brooklyn roots for its luxury fashion label with the six-point-square logo, built around deconstructed garments and oversized proportions for a modern edge. Its trademarks include zippers that allow a trench coat to become shorter and sleeveless, extending the life and flexibility of outerwear.

The Milan showcase gave him the opportunity to connect his 10-year-old brand with international clients. It means a lot to me. My presence here will also pave the way for young designers, said the creator.

Huntes designs have been worn by Michelle Obama and Jennifer Hudson, and he recently collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger, whom he called his mentor.

Thomas perfectly combines his Scottish upbringing with his native Nigeria because that’s who I am. He sources materials from both countries, including hand-woven tartans he designs and Nigerian textiles with contrasting cutouts and stitching. A tartan skirt on display at White featured a plaid in the back, with black pleats in the front (or vice versa), giving the choice.

I like to work on clothes that are modular, depending on who you are and what day it is,” Thomas said.

He is the only designer to produce his own tartan for an exhibition on the traditional plaid at an upcoming exhibition at the V&A Design Museum Dundee, Scotland.

SENSE OF DOOM FROM THE CHINESE BRAND ANNAKIKI

Chinese designer Anna Yang has infused her latest ANNAKIKI collection with a sense of doom in the face of the multiple catastrophes humanity has faced in recent years, from the coronavirus pandemic to the war in Ukraine.

Yang couldn’t make it to Milan Fashion Week due to visa issues, but her collection and new techniques spoke for her. She brought out a sense of pessimism in the rawhide and burned the edges of a loose tulle dress, achieving dramatic effect.

____

Paola Masera contributed to this report.