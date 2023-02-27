Girls Play Off-Road Holds Successful Ball Gown Contest | Local
SHAMOKIN High school prom season is approaching, which means it’s time to shop for the perfect dress.
The girls didn’t have to look far on Saturday as Girls Play Off-Road hosted a ball gown giveaway at the Oasis Recovery Club in the basement of the American Legion Building, 210 E. Independence St.
Jaimee Stecker-Betts, founder of the family group of off-road enthusiasts, was delighted to see a line of people waiting for the club’s doors to open at 2pm. For the next two hours, the girls rummaged through a variety of dresses displayed on tables and clothes racks.
Sisters Kali and Kennadi Joseph, of Mount Carmel and Shamokin, respectively, stood in front of a backdrop while holding a sign that read, I said yes to the dress!!
Kelsi Munson, 16, of Shamokin, stood in front of a mirror as she looked at a royal blue dress.
Stecker-Betts said Girls Play Off-Road has collected hundreds of dresses at a Prom Ride held annually at Rausch Creek Off-Road Park in Pine Grove. This year’s event is scheduled for September 30.
The women and men who attend the Prom Ride wear prom dresses, which are then donated to the group. Money is also collected for charity, such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Participants walk the trails and then meet for dinner, where group leaders name the king and queen.
The first dress contest at Oasis was held in January. Due to its success, a second event was held on Saturday, which nearly doubled attendance.
Stecker-Betts, a self-described beach girl, moved to Coal Township from Long Island, New York, in June after finding peace and quiet in the Coal Country mountains.
She formed Girls Play Off-Road to bring a greater female and family presence to the trails.
Stecker-Betts said women yearn to hit the trails, but are often intimidated or don’t know where to turn for help. She said the organization doesn’t just want to get women and families onto the trails, but also inspire young people to enjoy it and enjoy the thrill and joy of it.
The central hub of Girls Play Off-Roads is Pennsylvania; however, members start a national group.
Stecker-Betts said the organization wants to continue inspiring women around the world, adding that it won’t just be a household name, but a sentiment.
