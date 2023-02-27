Jennifer Garner walks down the aisle in a beautiful wedding dress for a moving moment



















February 26, 2023 – 22:51 GMT



Ahad Sanwari

Jennifer Garner paid a sweet tribute to her friend and frequent costume designer Susie DeSanto, and her wedding dress look definitely took the cake

Jennifer Garnier took the opportunity to look back on some of his favorite style moments in his beloved career while celebrating dear friend and frequent costume designer, Susie DeSanto. The actress shared an extensive collection of photographs on her Instagram which featured many of his most recognizable tweaks to his projects, including layouts, test shots, and actual scene clips. VIDEO: Jennifer Garner’s swimsuit video – with a twist Loading player… She included more eccentric sets like Butter (2012) and yes day (2021), while adding more signature styling sets from 13 Ongoing 30 (2004) and The Funny Life by Timothy Green (2012). However, the inclusion of she walking down the aisle in a simple yet beautiful wedding dress in 2009 The invention of lies. MORE: Jennifer Garner shares a photo of a stunning engagement ring – but it’s not what you think TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ net worths are a thousand miles apart The delicate outfit featured a plunging neckline and a white rose that cinched her in at the waist, allowing the thigh-length bell skirt to flare out, paired with a sheer veil. Jennifer had nothing but praise for Susie in her caption, writing: “Susie DeSanto, my favorite costume designer in the world, and I have worked together on seven projects in twenty years. Jennifer revisited some of her favorite styles with costume designer Susie DeSanto “No matter how prepared I am, my first fitting with @susied310 is eye-opening, like – ohhhh, this is who she is – and I know I’m not alone.” She added some context on why the message came at this time, continuing: “Susie and I are two days away from wrapping our latest film, #FamilyLeave, for @netflixfilm, and I’m feeling nostalgic. MORE: Jennifer Garner’s appearance has fans talking as she poses in the shower ALSO POPULAR: Everything we know about Hoda Kotb’s Today Show replacement, Tom Llamas “Thank you for being my partner in the threads all these years. I can’t wait for people to see what we have to come this spring,” concluding with a final layout of Apple’s next series. The last thing he said to me. The actress last caused a stir at the To party premiere event The star and mum-of-three clearly hasn’t lost touch with fashion, giving her longtime fans a chance to once again marvel with his appearance at To party first in a black jumpsuit with a cutout neckline and cap sleeves. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

