Fashion
Fashion: men’s necklaces – once chubby, now hip
Anyone interested in fashion history quickly realizes that guys with necklaces are actually more normal than gentlemen without jewelry. After decades of the bad reputation of the gold chain, for example, men’s jewelry is currently making a comeback. And it happens to a lot of guys, from the macho dude to the mommy’s boy. What is the “Declaration Necklace”?
At a Los Angeles premiere, freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy (31) even recently wore a dainty necklace with his tuxedo, ‘Elvis’ actor Austin Butler (31) wore a slim one in Beverly Hills at lunch Oscar nominees. In the hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” London banker Emily Cooper’s lover likes to wear a sparkly necklace with a shirt and jacket instead of a tie. Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount (30), often wears a chain with his polo shirt.
Pop singer Harry Styles (recently at the Grammy Awards), actor Timothe Chalamet, many influencers, hip-hop or K-pop stars, internet celebrities like the Elevator Boys, tennis player Alexander Zverev and other sportsmen still wear chains of different brands
“Chest hair and beard as markers of masculinity”
Also in the summer of 2023, the men’s chain – long despised as a chav command – will be back in fashion: if the neckline is lower or the upper body is bare, the shiny jewels will draw attention to themselves – same. male sexual object.
Masculinity researcher Toni Tholen of the University of Hildesheim says men’s necklaces are partly compensating for the declining appeal of formal men’s clothing. “The suit and tie look in particular is generally seen as boring today. Along with the change in fashion comes the neoliberal call to avoid bureaucratic, aloof and rigid appearances and instead be sexy, interesting, playful, more accessible and a little queer give.”
However, the men still wanted to radiate sovereignty and determination, says the scholar. “They then use their chest hair and beards as markers of masculinity, for example – and muscular, trained bodies or tattoos.”
Tholen also sees collars as a new type of tie. “Chains are the new ties in that they make the phallus that the tie sometimes symbolizes appear less visible.”
“Machos often hide behind the playful facade”
Wearing a chain indicates a masculinity termed “hybrid” in masculinity research. “Aspects coded as ‘feminine’ are integrated into the performance of the male gender without challenging the position of privileged masculinity.” As fashion often only feigns modernization, effeminate masculine jewelry such as chains are also part of a masculinity that is modernized only in appearance. “Machos often hide behind the playful facade.”
In ancient Egypt, men’s jewelry expressed high status. In the Romans there were necklaces, breastpins and bracelets, as well as in the Renaissance. During the Baroque era, the nobility – especially the Sun King Louis XIV of France – relied on glitter everywhere.
Until the French Revolution and the progressive end of the old aristocracy, men, if they were rich, wore colorful and magnificent finery. With Napoleon and the 19th century, playful masculine jewelery gave way to military badges and medals.
With the Biedermeier period, men’s fashion changed fundamentally – at least in Europe and North America: first the strict frock coat and finally in the 20th century the suit or, for the evening, the tail coat or the tuxedo. Gorgeous jewelry was suddenly frowned upon for men. The more sparse, the more masculine – according to the new ideal.
“Everyone wants to be a little street and ghetto”
Until recently, experts recommended very few accessories for gentlemen: a nice wristwatch, a good pair of cufflinks and, if they were married, a modest wedding ring.
“For a long time, colorful ties were the only permitted adornment for suits and shirts in soft colors,” says Carl Tillessen of the German Fashion Institute (DMI). “While the rest of the attire was understated, the ties were the few square inches of silk the men were allowed to play with.”
It was suddenly over when, at the turn of the millennium, the narrow tie, which was also kept in a muted solid color, was announced. “You could say that the responsible designer, Hedi Slimane, helped the tie make a comeback and at the same time made it redundant.”
DMI chief analyst Tillessen explains that chains as new ties can be divided into at least two different types: “On the one hand, there are thick gangster gold chains that are often worn with a hyper-masculine macho attitude.” It’s booming right now because the athleisure fashion of the past few years – from “athletic” (sporty) to “leisure wear” (casual wear) – is heavily influenced by a hip-hop attitude. “So everybody wants to be a bit street and ghetto and flirt with the new rich and the chav.”
In contrast, boys and men wear beautiful necklaces, especially pearl necklaces. “It’s an expression of the new androgynous image of men. It’s spreading because traditional gender roles and gender identities are increasingly being challenged. Gender-fluid accessories express the need to distance oneself outwardly toxic masculinity or so-called old white men.”
