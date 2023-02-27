Bottega Venetas Everything, Everywhere Essence Strikes Fashion Gold

MILAN Everything Everywhere All at Once wins every movie award en route to Oscar gold. Saturday evening, it was as if Matthieu Blazy was drawing on the same propulsive and polymorphous momentum with his sensational show for Bottega Veneta. After the presentation, he talked about street chemistry, the magic that happens when the world hits the pavement. Who knows what you’ll see, who you might meet?

I was very interested in the Carnival, where everyone walks in the same direction, we don’t know where they are going but they go together, Blazy marveled.

This urgent message of solidarity, a deliberately edifying response to the current events that surrounds us, was carried by surging festive sounds: samba, carnival music, African rhythms, American brass band. Underlining the momentum, the public was joined in a room by the famous runners of Pompeii, two bronze statues on loan from the museum in Naples. In the other room, another loan from the museum, the sculpture of the Italian futurist Umberto Boccioni, which is one of Blazy’s deep inspirations, with its abstract representation of a muscular body in motion. They provided a truly confusing Anywhere moment. Who knows who you might meet at a BV show?

Blazy claimed that he decided not to edit the collection. Instead, he kept adding characters, including some from his first two releases for BV. There were all kinds, in each generation a vamp, a gigolo, a gangster, a businessman, Delphic oracles, power dressers, poetesses, a couple who had just gotten out of bed (their socks were knitted leather) , even mermaids (a personal obsession of Blazys), scaly torsos emerging from watery cascades of shimmering fringe, for the creatures of myth should not be denied their place in the industry of human happiness.

There’s nothing more beautiful than children when they feel empowered, when they wear a costume, and we wanted to convey that kind of feeling,” Blazy explained. The idea that you can be whatever you want to be.

Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2023 (Daniel Oberrauch)

It was almost as if he was suggesting fashion as some kind of transformative superpower. It is in fact an idea that is at the heart of Blazys’ creativity. His instinctive appreciation for the art of making clothes found a perfect outlet in the workshops of Bottega Venetas. The very first look he showed for BV a year ago, a white cotton tank top, a pair of blue jeans hardly looked like a bold new direction, until the dime dropped that the whole outfit was nubuck leather. Blazy closed his show on Saturday with the same look, as if closing a chapter. (Even though he mumbled, maybe it’s starting again.)

But this gesture, coming at the end of a cavalcade of extraordinary variety, was also a reminder of the road traveled in twelve months. There were more of those sham bits of leather, even lighter skins this time. A coat that looked re-embroidered was actually woven in one piece (a technique that took all year to master). A young man was thoughtfully dressed in a shirt, tie and trousers, all knitted. That was the key: the effort was subtle, not overt. We try to embed the technique into the fabric itself as much as possible, Blazy said.

Which isn’t to say there weren’t flashy pieces here. Since his days at Margiela, Blazy has always caught the pulse of desire that ignites fashion. An intreciatto thigh-high boot on Julia Nobis or Emma Balfour, for example. There were glories there: the dress draped in an eau de nil Art Deco hue, cinched at the thigh with a ceramic buckle; the gray tweed coat crumbling in a torrent of loose threads; Boudoir looks cut from I mean passementerie but it’s probably far too commonplace for the BV magician and his apprentices. But there was also sewing, knitwear and dressy dresses and all-day common sense wardrobe for men and women. In other words, a business gimmick that suggests Blazy’s creative chemistry is quite capable of chasing gold for King Kering.