Fashion
Bottega Venetas Everything, Everywhere Essence Strikes Fashion Gold
MILAN Everything Everywhere All at Once wins every movie award en route to Oscar gold. Saturday evening, it was as if Matthieu Blazy was drawing on the same propulsive and polymorphous momentum with his sensational show for Bottega Veneta. After the presentation, he talked about street chemistry, the magic that happens when the world hits the pavement. Who knows what you’ll see, who you might meet?
I was very interested in the Carnival, where everyone walks in the same direction, we don’t know where they are going but they go together, Blazy marveled.
This urgent message of solidarity, a deliberately edifying response to the current events that surrounds us, was carried by surging festive sounds: samba, carnival music, African rhythms, American brass band. Underlining the momentum, the public was joined in a room by the famous runners of Pompeii, two bronze statues on loan from the museum in Naples. In the other room, another loan from the museum, the sculpture of the Italian futurist Umberto Boccioni, which is one of Blazy’s deep inspirations, with its abstract representation of a muscular body in motion. They provided a truly confusing Anywhere moment. Who knows who you might meet at a BV show?
Blazy claimed that he decided not to edit the collection. Instead, he kept adding characters, including some from his first two releases for BV. There were all kinds, in each generation a vamp, a gigolo, a gangster, a businessman, Delphic oracles, power dressers, poetesses, a couple who had just gotten out of bed (their socks were knitted leather) , even mermaids (a personal obsession of Blazys), scaly torsos emerging from watery cascades of shimmering fringe, for the creatures of myth should not be denied their place in the industry of human happiness.
There’s nothing more beautiful than children when they feel empowered, when they wear a costume, and we wanted to convey that kind of feeling,” Blazy explained. The idea that you can be whatever you want to be.
It was almost as if he was suggesting fashion as some kind of transformative superpower. It is in fact an idea that is at the heart of Blazys’ creativity. His instinctive appreciation for the art of making clothes found a perfect outlet in the workshops of Bottega Venetas. The very first look he showed for BV a year ago, a white cotton tank top, a pair of blue jeans hardly looked like a bold new direction, until the dime dropped that the whole outfit was nubuck leather. Blazy closed his show on Saturday with the same look, as if closing a chapter. (Even though he mumbled, maybe it’s starting again.)
But this gesture, coming at the end of a cavalcade of extraordinary variety, was also a reminder of the road traveled in twelve months. There were more of those sham bits of leather, even lighter skins this time. A coat that looked re-embroidered was actually woven in one piece (a technique that took all year to master). A young man was thoughtfully dressed in a shirt, tie and trousers, all knitted. That was the key: the effort was subtle, not overt. We try to embed the technique into the fabric itself as much as possible, Blazy said.
Which isn’t to say there weren’t flashy pieces here. Since his days at Margiela, Blazy has always caught the pulse of desire that ignites fashion. An intreciatto thigh-high boot on Julia Nobis or Emma Balfour, for example. There were glories there: the dress draped in an eau de nil Art Deco hue, cinched at the thigh with a ceramic buckle; the gray tweed coat crumbling in a torrent of loose threads; Boudoir looks cut from I mean passementerie but it’s probably far too commonplace for the BV magician and his apprentices. But there was also sewing, knitwear and dressy dresses and all-day common sense wardrobe for men and women. In other words, a business gimmick that suggests Blazy’s creative chemistry is quite capable of chasing gold for King Kering.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/reviews/fashion-week/giorgio-armani-bottega-veneta-milan-ready-to-wear-autumn-winter-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Political news – breaking news: Final talks on post-Brexit deal as Rishi Sunak prepares to meet EU chief in sign of breakthrough | Political news
- Men’s basketball unable to spoil Toledos seniors night
- Everything Everywhere All At Once wins top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards | Ents & Arts News
- Pakistani police arrest prominent Imran Khan supporter
- Huawei dominates MWC mobile tech trade show despite US sanctions
- Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30 am Feb 27, 2023
- NDSU baseball falls short against Hawaii and San Diego State
- Markets are expected to remain volatile
- Genome study reveals new Strep A variant in Australia – Institute for Molecular Biology
- Hear what First Amendment lawyers think about the Fox News lawsuit
- SZA performs ‘SOS’ at the United Center in Chicago with Omar Apollo
- Michelle Yeoh dazzles in her Schiaparelli Couture dress at the 2023 SAG Awards – WWD