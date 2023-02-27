Michelle Yeoh dazzles in her Schiaparelli Couture dress at the 2023 SAG Awards – WWD





Michelle Yeoh shone in Schiaparelli Haute Couture on Sunday at the 2023 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. The actress wore a simple black column dress with a touch of yellow sequined fringe down the front. Yeoh paired it with a shimmering ring and statement earrings by Moussaieff, both covered in yellow diamonds. Michelle Yeoh at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety She coordinated with a black watch and pointed Christian Louboutin pumps. Yeoh was styled by Jordan Johnson Chung, who also curated her looks at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards and Golden Globes. The actress’ hair and makeup are reminiscent of the ’60s. Yeoh wore her hair in a ponytail with wavy side bangs, with pink lipstick and subtle blush. Yeoh is nominated for her starring role in ‘Everything, Everywhere, All at Once’. She is up for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. The sci-fi film, directed by the Daniels, received five SAG Award nominations in 2023. It tied with “The Banshees of Inisherin” for the most nominations. Michelle Yeoh at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety Yeoh and his “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” co-stars Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan are also presenters at the awards show. Yeoh is one of the celebs who have embraced glitter on the red carpet throughout the start of awards season. She wore an Armani Privé embellished peplum dress to the 2023 Golden Globes, where she received her first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role in “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.” . Michelle Yeoh at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the best performances by film and television actors of the past year. The 2023 ceremony took place at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield presenting the SAG Life Achievement Award at Sally Field. Nominees for the night include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.

