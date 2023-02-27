Fashion
Sustainability, technology and fashion come into play at AW23 event – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
The highly anticipated event showcases collections from designers such as Ganni, Saks Potts and Stine Goya
Copenhagen Fashion Week, the biggest biannual fashion event for the Nordic countries, kicked off on Tuesday, January 31. The event is two weeks long, offering two seasonal showings with an S/S (Spring/Summer) and A/W (Fall/Winter) Fashion Week. This year’s line-up of designers consists of well-established brands such as Saks Potts and Ganni, as well as several up-and-coming designers, including Division and Iso Poetisme.
The event included 21 physical showcases, as well as two digital screening events and seven digital premieres. A key focus of this year’s event was accessibility for younger audiences and audience engagement via virtual communication tools for viewers who could not physically attend the shows.
At the 2022 S/S event, Copenhagen Fashion Week partnered with YouTube, which garnered 3.4 million views. Due to its success and to engage with a younger and younger audience, CPFW made the decision to partner with TikTok this year. This partnership also allows Copenhagen-based brands to win international wholesale accounts.
The CPFW website also provides details on their partnership with TikTok. This partnership will provide a unique opportunity for Copenhagen Fashion Week to connect with a whole new audience that TikTok has pioneered: Thanks to TikTok’s support and investment, Copenhagen Fashion Week will be served on the platform world and the inspiring creators it encompasses. .
Copenhagen-based brand and fashion label (Di)vision has also released an NFT of an alien, Ozzy, in collaboration with Adidas and New Vision. Consumers could purchase Ozzy through cryptocurrency or by emailing the brand directly. This is a much newer technological innovation that is barely seen in other fashion shows, but is sure to become more popular over the next few years.
Environmental sustainability was also at the forefront of this year’s event. In 2020, CPFW launched its first sustainability action plan. This year, however, is the first season that all participating brands had to meet 18 minimum sustainability standards. All brands also had to be approved by the CPFW Committee and the CPFW Sustainability Committee.
Under the new leadership of CEO Cecilie Thorsmark, an advisory board of industry professionals to help implement better sustainability at future CPFW shows has been created to help shape the development of the Copenhagen Fashion Weeks sustainability strategy.
Besides big style differences, this is what sets CPFW apart from other fashion events like New York Fashion Week (NYFW).
J2022 CPFW Annual Sustainability Report showed that total carbon emissions for the summer edition were 46.9 tonnes (about 51.7 US tonnes) compared to NYFW, which had an alarmingly higher figure. NYFW typically emits 48,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Although NYFW is considered a bigger event and the 46.9 tonnes is just one of two events held in Copenhagen each year, the numbers are very telling of how each event prioritizes sustainability.
This year’s emissions standards were first announced in 2019 so that brands have time to comply with the expectations set by the CPFW sustainability committee. This meant that all showcases at the AW23 event featured zero-waste show productions, using no single-use plastic packaging, ensuring fair pay and working conditions throughout the supply chain. and producing collections from at least 50% certified, recycled, recycled or dead products. materials.
In August 2022, CPFW also banned fur in an effort to implement animal welfare in sustainability. This milestone is yet another indication that the fashion industry is on the verge of completely eliminating fur from all catwalks around the world.
On the fashion side of the event, an impressive array of brands presented an understated, minimalist Nordic style. Denim on denim, monochromatic sets, bright colors, knits and metallics were all popular trends that were seen on the catwalks and in Copenhagen streetwear fashion.
Copenhagen-based brand Ganni’s goal was to create a more sophisticated line for this AW23 season. Many of the pieces were understated: black washed denim, black ribbed knits and a few black wool suits. However, among this sea of black was the occasional splash of color. One of the pieces featured was a multi-colored purple and green long-sleeved jumpsuit with gathers (a pleated fabric overlay) down the middle and puff sleeves.
Other brands such as Saks Potts decorated the runway with bold reds, purples and chartreuse colors. Many pieces in their collection added a croc-embossed leather belt or jacket, or a button-up shirt, a hallmark of Scandi-girl style.
Paulina Arce can be reached at [email protected].
https://dailycollegian.com/2023/02/copenhagen-fashion-week-sustainability-technology-and-fashion-all-come-into-play-at-the-aw23-event/
