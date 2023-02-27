What we want the Apple Watch to be in 2023

In 2014, Apple announced that it was going to release its version of the activity tracker but branded it as a fashion accessory. The goal was to create a stylish watch that could easily complement any ensemble and track the fitness and health of the wearer. Shortly after its release, the Apple Watch seemed to classify itself as a fitness tracker and somehow lost the original purpose of being a fashion accessory. If you’re looking to buy a new Apple Watch for men, be aware that there aren’t many options for different Apple Watch bands or Apple Watch faces.

Along with a few other issues the Apple Watch has faced over the past decade of development, there are other ways it can step up its game in 2023. Here’s our list of ways the nation’s biggest tech company can improve his watching the game this year.

Focus on style

Above all, we’d like to see Apple bring its watch back to its original purpose and focus on style. Right now, buying an Apple Watch is about functionality, not fashion. It’s a great way to say that if you want to track your health and fitness, you don’t care about what does it look like. This year, it would benefit everyone if Apple could return to that original goal and make these watches as stylish as they are useful.

There are several ways the company could make these styling upgrades. The first is that Apple might come up with new faces, preferably ones that resemble some of the more popular or famous watches. Downloading a watch face that looks like a traditional watch is a quick fix for its lack of style.

The second way to improve the style is to offer several bands. When buying an Apple Watch, you need to look for a watch band that you can wear with anything. They’re also a little cumbersome to change, so making the bands easier to swap could be a valuable upgrade.

Increase availability

One of the main complaints about almost all Apple products is that they have to play better with others. If you’re buying an iPhone, you need to get an iPad or MacBook. Without it, the technology will not work well. We understand that forcing customers to buy other expensive items if they want them to work together is great for the bottom line. The problem is that the watch doesn’t necessarily need to work with a computer or an iPad. While it’s great that it speaks the same language as your iPhone, it’s a huge bummer if you’re a dedicated Android user.

Purchase a fitness tracker aims to make your life more enjoyable. It’s all about tracking your fitness progress and tracking your health metrics so you can stay longer. If Apple doesn’t make its watch work well with other brands and doesn’t work with any app you want to download, people will probably switch to, say, the Samsung Galaxy.

Update case

Ever since Apple released the Apple Watch, the case has had an unmistakable shape. It’s a big bulky square every time. Traditional watches run the gamut of available shapes and sizes. It would be a great addition to the range if you could get something rectangular, square or, most traditional, round. A round case with a sleek watch face in the background could turn the Apple Watch into a watch you wish you had without ever losing the benefits of a fitness tracker.

So why wouldn’t Apple do these things? Well, Apple is first and foremost a brand. The brand is recognized, and everything from bands to sockets are recognizable. While the ideas we’ve suggested here would be hits among the rest of the non-Apple Watch, brand recognition is sometimes far more valuable. In any case, we know that Apple will release a new gadget to entice devotees to put down a mortgage payment on a new Apple Watch.

