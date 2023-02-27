Texas Men’s No. 3 swim and dive cruises to Big 12 Championship win – The Daily Texan





Texas men’s swimming and diving made the podium a familiar place after their dominating performance at the Big 12 Championship over the weekend, winning 20 of 21 events. The Longhorns once again defended their conference title with a score of 1,060 points, 200 points ahead of runners-up TCU. The win gives Texas its 27th straight conference title, and in a Big 12 color gamut filling the crowd at the Texas Swim Center, it was burnt orange that prevailed. Texas also won each individual award. Juniors Carson Foster and Noah Duperre won the swimmer and diver titles of the competition, respectively. Transfer graduate Will Chan won the title of newcomer to swimming and rookie Nick Harris won the title of newcomer to diving of the competition. Foster was the swimmer of the meet behind his three individual golds and three relay golds. He won gold in the 200m backstroke and the 200m and 400m individual medley, his third consecutive title in all events. He also won gold in the 200m medley relay and the 400m and 800m freestyle relays. He set competition records in the 200m and 400m individual medley with times of 1:40.42 and 3:35.49. Duperre finished with gold in the platform diving finals and won silver in the one and three meter diving finals. Duperre’s gold medal earned him his first career conference championship. Chan marked his first season in the Big 12 with an individual gold medal and two relay gold medals. Chan took first place in the 100m breaststroke with a time of 51.65 and won two stints in the 200m freestyle relay and the 200m medley relay. Harris clinched her first conference title with a gold medal in the three-meter diving final. The rest of the individual awards came from junior David Johnston in the 500m and 1650m freestyle, fifth-year Daniel Krueger in the 50m and 100m freestyle, senior Sam Artmann in the 100m and 200m butterfly, senior Peter Larson in the 200m freestyle, senior Ethan Harder in the 100m backstroke and senior Caspar Corbeau in the 200m breaststroke. Texas men’s swimming and diving defended their Big 12 championship title in near perfect fashion. The Longhorns are now approaching the U.S. Short Course Championships March 2-4 at the Texas Swimming Center.

