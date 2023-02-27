Behind Jalen Hood-Schifino’s Brilliant Play, Indiana Men’s Basketball Beats Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. It only took one shot for first-year guard Jalen Hood-Schifino to recognize he had his A-game tonight.

He hit his first jumper just under seven minutes into the game, but Hood-Schifino said afterward he knew he had his shot.

The freshman 35 points, a new career high, led No. 17 Indiana Men’s Basketball to a 79-71 win over No. 5 Purdue on Saturday.

I live for these moments. I love playing in the big games,” Hood-Schifino said after the game. Obviously, getting into Purdue was going to be tough. We’ve beaten them before, so we knew we had to bring our A-game.

Once that first shot fell, Hood-Schifino kept firing. He continued to do so, too, producing 23 points in the first half before calming down slightly after the break, scoring 12 more.

He’s grown a lot, but there are still holes, said head coach Mike Woodson. As he continues to mature as a player, he’s actually going to figure it all out. There’s a lot of things from a playmaker you need to read, and he had his moments, but tonight he was brilliant.

When the rest of Indianas’ plays weren’t falling into place, Hood-Schifino did everything he could to fight Purdues’ runs. The Hoosiers had scored just three players in the first half, none of whom was senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, but the halftime deficit was just four.

After the break, as the rest of Indiana’s offense began to roll, Hood-Schifino was comfortable facilitating. He only shot nine times against 15 in the first half. The rest of the team benefited from his work, taking the lead for the first time with 17:45 remaining and never looking back.

We feed off of him, Jackson-Davis said. I told him before the game even started, you’re going to have your opportunities.

Woodson tried to work out plays for Jackson-Davis, who didn’t score for more than 28 minutes, but Jackson-Davis told his coach to get Hood-Schifino a hot hand.

Hood-Schifino’s confidence has been largely unfazed all season. He went through a two-or-less shooting streak earlier this season, but rebounded for 16 points against Purdue at Assembly Hall on Feb. 4.

“I don’t know if we’ll see him again,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “Very few people come through here and do that, if at all, at 19.

[RELATED: Not your typical freshman: Jalen Hood-Schifino is developing into Indianas next star]

Late in the second half, as the Mackey Arena grew rowdy as the Boilermakers slowly reduced the deficit, Hood-Schifino came out of an Indiana timeout to nail back-to-back jumpers.

Hood-Schifino’s decision making was strong all night and he made the plays Indiana needed him to. He turned the ball over three times, fewer than three of his last four games, and Indiana’s ability to maintain control of the ball contributed to his 51% shooting night.

Hood-Schifino also served as Indiana’s host through the pick-and-rolls, which Woodson said Indiana ran a lot on Saturday.

Indiana moved the ball to its shooters, players like senior forward Miller Kopp and junior guard Trey Galloway, thanks to Hood-Schifino’s control at point guard.

It was an incredible display of basketball for him, Woodson said. He played 40 minutes, got the ball where he needed to go offensively and had to defend. He put the ball in the hole and played a great game for us. We needed it.

With a minute to go and Purdue fans leaving in droves for outings, Hood-Schifino stepped to the free throw line to freeze the game. He hit both attempts, breaking his previous record of 33 and falling just 1 point off Indiana’s freshman scoring record, set by Jay Edwards on March 10, 1988.

It was Woodsons’ first career victory at the Mackey Arena as a player or manager. But Hood-Schifino, in just one year, is already undefeated in West Lafayette.

When it comes to times like this, I’m definitely built for it,” Hood-Schifino said.