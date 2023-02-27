See Her Cut-Out Dress – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for the SAG Awards Place Aubrey made quite a statement with her sexy look at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26. The White Lotus star walked the red carpet in a sparkly ensemble. The dress had a halter neckline and a giant cutout in the middle under her bust. Aubrey’s open-toed shoes were visible under the dress, which had a thigh-high slit to show a little more skin. More about Place Aubrey The actress participated in her awards show look with her hair parted to the side and styled in big curls. She wore bronze eyeshadow to match her dress and kept the rest of her glam look neutral to let the dress do the talking! Before heading to the awards show, Aubrey posed for a series of photos on the red carpet to show off her look. Aubrey is nominated for the SAG Awards for her work in The White Lotus. The cast is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series during the show. Aubreys co-star, Jennifer Coolidgeis also up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The White Lotus was praised by both fans and critics for its second season, which aired in 2022. Earlier this year, the show was recognized at the Golden Globe Awards, where it won Best Limited Series or an anthology or a TV movie. The series is also expected to score a few Emmy nominations later this year. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Aubrey has a new movie called Megalopolis is due out in 2024. She also stars in the upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Chaos Coven, which is based on the Marvel character Agatha Harkness. Aubrey has been confirmed as a cast member alongside the show's star, Catherine Hahn, who will reprise her role as Agatha after debuting on Wanda vision. The show does not yet have a release date.

