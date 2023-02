Discover the hidden gems of the City of Lights

Paris continues to be a hub of culture and creativity, and the focus on wellness and beauty takes center stage. As fashion week approaches, get inspired by the City of Lights with our top insider tips and hidden gems. The best of designer fashion Renowned for its luxury fashion brands and industry innovators, Topstitching is a denim service company and store offering its own line of denim jeans, jackets and t-shirts. The company offers hemming services using rare machines and aims to preserve the original quality and character of denim. Multi-brand concept store Exception brings together young designers specializing in creative and luxury fashion for women and men and offers a personalized styling service subscription box that includes a selection of clothing and accessories by in-house stylists.



Original WGSN/Madison Shreiber image Culinary cultures of the world The city’s food and drink scene cannot be missed. With the booming Hallyu wave, JIRISAN Coffee brings bustling Korean cafe culture to Paris with an extensive drinks menu including Jeju Matcha Lattes as well as homemade cheesecakes. Visit a traditional Japanese restaurant Chakaiseki Akiyoshi for carefully selected monthly menus expertly paired with matcha tea.



Original WGSN/Madison Shreiber image A focus on health and well-being Paris is responding to the growing demand for wellness and personal care by highlighting new local brands and store openings such as The Good Institutea beauty and well-being space within the Bon March Rive Gauche, one of the Parisian department stores. LABOT is a brand of personalized botanical cosmetics that offers free in-store and online consultations with expert pharmacists and naturopaths to help identify the best products for individual skin types and concerns.



Original WGSN/Madison Shreiber image The time of cultural immersion Be inspired to The Dior Gallery located within the historic headquarters of the brand. The gallery is a tribute to Dior’s history, expertise and past collections, showcasing the brand’s heritage as well as its ongoing commitment to creativity and innovation. Otherwise, head to Louis Vuitton Foundation, a contemporary art center created by LVMH which hosts temporary exhibitions by world-class artists. The building, designed by Canadian architect Frank Gehry, is a modernist glass structure that is a work of art in its own right.



Original WGSN/Madison Shreiber image If you’re a WGSN subscriber, get inspired by our Guide to Paris. Live now on the site.

