Free Homecoming Dress Gift + Local Football Star Seeks Top Colleges

The Helping Hands of Paulding is hosting a free prom dress giveaway event.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Paulding County teenager.

A highly sought after football recruit from Hiram receiving multiple offers.

The Helping Hands of Paulding is hosting a free prom dress giveaway event on Saturday March 4, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event is a great opportunity for high school students to find the perfect prom dress without the financial burden. Interested students can register with their school counselors or call HHPC directly to register. The event is open to students from other counties after 4 p.m., giving them the opportunity to attend the giveaway as well. Don't miss this chance to find your dream prom dress at no cost! (Helping hand through Facebook) Hiram High School rising rookie Clinton Richard is highly sought after by college football programs for offensive and defensive positions. With scholarship offers from ACC programs such as Georgia Tech, Florida State, North Carolina and Wake Forest, Richard is among Peach State's most coveted recruits. He is also planning a trip to the University of Miami in March, although no date has yet been set for unofficial visits. Richard has not yet decided on his residence hall but hopes to make a decision by the end of the summer or around the start of the 2023 season. (Sports Illustrated) Samira William, a 5ft 5in black teenager weighing around 150lbs, was last seen on Saturday around 2 p.m. at Kings Walk from Bakers Bridge Road. She apparently wore black and had brown eyes with black/blonde hair. Authorities asked for the public's help in locating her and urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the sheriff's office or 911 immediately.Fox 5 Atlanta) City of Hiram, Georgia Holds Public Hearing on February 28, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hiram Municipal Annex, to receive public comments regarding changes to the Hiram Town Zoning Ordinance. The purpose of the amendments is to update city ordinances to conform to the Paulding County Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). Persons wishing to comment may attend the public hearing or submit written comments to the Hiram Town Clerk at Hiram Town Hall prior to the meeting. For more information, contact Clifford McGrady, Zoning Administrator for the Town of Hiram, at (770) 943 3726 ext. 2004. (City of Hiram via Facebook)

Kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year will begin on February 27, 2023, and all other classes will begin on June 1, 2023. Parents/guardians must schedule an appointment, complete an online application, and provide required documents for registration. All registrations will be processed virtually and parents will only receive a phone call if more information is needed. Once an appointment is scheduled, an online application must be completed and all required documents must be uploaded prior to the reserved application processing time. (Paulding County School District)

Kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year will begin on February 27, 2023, and all other classes will begin on June 1, 2023. Parents/guardians must schedule an appointment, complete an online application, and provide required documents for registration. All registrations will be processed virtually and parents will only receive a phone call if more information is needed. Once an appointment is scheduled, an online application must be completed and all required documents must be uploaded prior to the reserved application processing time. (Paulding County School District)

New Georgia Public Library: Young friends are invited to the New Georgia Public Library for a delightful story hour featuring one of the most beloved children's authors of all time – Dr. Suess! Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of rhyming and whimsical stories that will make you laugh and fire your imagination. Today's story time is going to be a fun adventure, so sit back, relax and get ready to have some fun! (New Georgia Public Library via Facebook)

Next door neighbour, Paces Lakes: Expert in moving unwanted furniture. – 770-568-2521 (Oslyn France) serving Dallas, Georgia and surrounding areas (The next door)

