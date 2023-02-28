Women’s American football coach paid 27% more than men’s coach





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski earned 27% more than men’s coach Gregg Berhalter in the year ending March 31, down slightly from 28% a year former. Andonovski earned $446,495, according to the U.S. Soccer Federation’s income statement released on Monday, including $50,000 in bonuses for the Americans’ third-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. . Berhalter earned $1,641,398, including $300,000 in bonuses in a year that included the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup title. Berhalter remained the federation’s highest paid employee. In the previous fiscal year, Andonovski earned $357,597 and Berhalter $1,291,539. Earnie Stewart earned $799,380 as USSF Athletic Director, virtually identical to his $799,699 the previous year. Men’s general manager Brian McBride earned $346,494, a slight increase from $338,417. Women’s general manager Kate Markgraf was at $500,000 for the second year in a row. She also holds the title of Head of Women’s Football and her duties include interaction with FIFA, CONCACAF and National Associations. CEO Will Wilson earned $642,348 and his predecessor, Dan Flynn, was listed at $251,886 as an ambassador and former officer. In a huge steering bearing Wilson left on October 31, McBride on January 31 and Stewart on February 15. Berhalters’ status is unclear after his contract expires on December 31. He is under investigation for an allegation of domestic violence in 1991 . Anthony Hudson, one of his assistants, was named interim coach last month. Chief Commercial Officer David Wright earned $516,257 and Chief Financial Officer and COO Pinky Raina earned $466,864. General Counsel Karen Leetzow won $410,714. Cindy Parlow Cone, the president of the USSF, does not receive a salary. A bylaw amendment to establish an annual salary of $125,000 for the president of the federation failed to pass the federation’s annual general meeting last March, receiving 58.91% approval and below the necessary two-thirds. A similar proposal is on the agenda for this year’s meeting, scheduled for March 16-19 in San Diego. John Cone, her husband, received $50,280 in payment and reimbursement for expenses for his work with the USSF Coach Education Team, up from $112,606 the previous year. Among the women’s team players, listed players included Emily Sonnett ($386,742), Becky Sauerbrunn ($379,067), Carli Lloyd ($376,827, listed as her married name, Carli Hollins), Kelly OHara ($375,177) and Alyssa Naeher ($373,327). The USSF received $29.9 million from Soccer United Marketing, the marketing arm of Major League Soccer, under a deal that expired on December 31. The legal fees included $4.9 million for Lathan & Watkins, which represented the USSF in the equal pay lawsuit for female players. and $1.4 million to Morgan Lewis & Bockius, which represented the USSF in labor negotiations. Revenue was listed at $122.3 million and functional expenses at $145.1 million, including $24 million to settle the players’ lawsuit and $2 million for COVID-related costs. The federation said it had $108.8 million in what it called program services revenue, including $45.8 million from sponsorship and $44.8 million from international matches. the National team. This represented an increase of $39.98 million in sponsorship and royalty income in the year ending March 2021 and $3.5 million from national team international matches, which were heavily discounted during the pandemic and played to non-existent or limited fans. ___ AP Soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

