Elegance and sensuality thanks to Milan Fashion Week

Here are some of the trends that have emerged for Fall-Winter 2023-2024: a return to elegance underlined by fit and quality, chic sensuality and restrained classicism with a hint of eccentric piquancy.

Elegant suits

Italian fashion houses ditched sporty designs and streetwear for sleek suits with classic cuts in refined fabrics.

The pants are long and cover the shoes. Oversized jackets with off the shoulders gave way to classic cuts – fitted, belted or gathered in the back.

Dolce & Gabbana showed suits with short, matador-style jackets, or long but structured jackets with hourglass waists.

Fendi opted for slim jackets with a single row of buttons, discreet lapel collars and a deconstructed men’s waistcoat.

Suits were on display at the Fendi show

Ferragamo were all cinched-waist silhouettes, reminiscent of 1950s Hollywood divas.

The Max Mara coats are gathered at the back, the Tod’s jackets fitted or belted, while Moschino has opted for houndstooth suits and golden Chanel buttons.

Winter lingerie

The effects of climate change are being felt on the Milan catwalks, where winter collections are sheer and revealing, and lingerie prominently displayed.

Dolce & Gabbana appropriated this trend by showing a corset bearing a label with its creation date — 1991. Its collection was almost entirely made up of black underwear.

Fendi layered dolls on poplin shirts.

Roberto Cavalli vamped on the theme, with long hippie versions in silk and velvet.

Roberto Cavalli vampirizes lingerie

Gucci opted for jeweled micro bras and underwear visible through transparent petticoats.

Yeti Coats

Yeti-style wrap coats in furry or feathered fabrics also took to the catwalk – a necessary complement to skimpy underwear for those who don’t want to freeze to death.

Gucci offered Cruella Deville and blue faux fur. Roberto Cavalli’s faux furs are a lesson in the art of imitating nature.

There were red feathers at Dolce & Gabbana, multicolored feathers at Moschino.

Max Mara’s signature teddy bear coats are super cozy.

MSGM declined the theme in purple, lemon and white curly, with fringes or long fur.

Ferragamo’s iterations come in pearlescent gray or fiery red.

– Red and black –

While black was omnipresent, there remained a thread of red to embellish it, in all shades, from scarlet to burgundy.

A model sporting a Ferrari creation in black and red

Ferrari, which has launched a ready-to-wear collection, has retained its iconic red but kept it understated, in the lining of dark-hued coats or in black-edged swatch on dressing gown coats.

Dolce & Gabbana went head-to-toe scarlet – sheer red tights, red patent sandals, red dresses, red bags, red gloves, red lipstick.

Ferragamo added vermilion to mini-dresses and used it in splatters on black, on a bakelite button to brighten a black dress, and in couture on a black suit.

MSGM has selected raspberry red for a dress hugging the rounded contours of a pregnant model.

Prada’s leather suit skirts are scarlet, while Fendi once again demonstrated just how well red pairs well with electric pink.

Uniforms and Utility Clothing

Prada led the way with this trend, turning the white of nurses’ uniforms into long shirts with short trains and the harsh, old-fashioned capes of World War II operators.

The collection’s officer’s trousers, worn with ties, are fitted and its high-waisted slim trousers to give them a feminine touch.

There were bomber jackets at Tod’s and officers’ leather belts with little pockets.

Fendi’s take on utilitarian clothing involved adding aprons to pants or deconstructing blue work overalls.

