Bottega Veneta Winter 2023 Fashion Show Collection





Matthieu Blazy closed his trilogy of “Italia” shows for Bottega Veneta with the presentation of the Maison’s show at Milan Fashion Week Winter 2023. By presenting his collections in groups of three, we were able to understand where Blazy was leading Bottega Veneta after Daniel Lee (who is now at Burberry). Blazy’s inaugural show focused on simplicity, defining House codes and refining leather treatments that elevated everyday essentials, while SS23 expanded that study in sophistication with a full wardrobe designed under the lens of Bottega Veneta. As for winter 2023, the luxury brand is moving away from its interpretation of basics to focus on the epitome of sophistication. Sure, signatures like the Intreccio weave adorned bucket bags and oversized clutches – the latter a big trend for the coming season – but so is the emphasis on tailoring, cuts, proportions and fabrics. who really painted the picture of what Bottega Veneta’s future holds. Shaggy wool dress coats enveloped models who were crafted in ostrich-effect leather ties and cable-knit socks that doubled as slippers, inviting a sense of coziness and casualness as if just rolling out of bed ready for a day in Bottega Veneta. Likewise, the sheer waffle-knit wool dresses that fell from its ribbed neckline in a looser silhouette cascading down the body continued to imply that the brand dressed you for all occasions, especially when you notice that under the dignified piece a living room is a shirt-and-tie situation. This appeared in various forms, from a bright red v-neck style to a cream polo neck version, all of which cried out with a sense of ease. Sewing, on the other hand, was anything but simple. Instead, it was clean, perfectly proportioning the silhouette in defined sections – highlight the broad shoulders, cinch in the waist and add a high notch lapel and pocket and you have something typical Bottega Veneta, recognizable for its cut and not the brand. The tweed coat is particularly noteworthy. Here it’s updated with ostrich-effect leather collars cut into a rich brown leather lapel, worn open to contrast the tweed body. Another was presented in a fluffy gray curl, exaggerating the proportions in the same way as before to suggest that wearing it is about being relaxed and comfortable with yourself. Collars stretched and bulged on woolen car coats, while the House’s versatility was showcased when shirts – one in pale green leather, another in heather gray wool – were worn alongside each other. on the others, rolling up the cuffs and sticking out the collars to create the dimensions of contemporary tailoring. Matthieu Blazy has arrived. It’s his Bottega Veneta, and winter 2023 is home better than ever. Take a closer look at the collection above. In case you missed it, check out all of Hypebeast’s Milan Fashion Week FW23 content here.

