Milan Fashion Week ends in style

A model wears a signature red Ferragamo suit on the catwalk in Milan Getty Images

Matthieu Blazy’s sensational third collection for Bottega Veneta was timely proof that when it comes to clothing, wearable and relatable doesn’t have to mean boring. Amid the sea of ​​conservative gray stitching that made up much of Milan Fashion Week, her colorful and technically accomplished garments stood out.

This season, Blazy has outfitted its exhibition space with ancient Roman statues of runners in front of Umberto Boccionis, the landmark 1913 futuristic sculpture Unique Forms of Continuity in Space, both borrowed from Italian museums. Behind the scenes, he says he saw all the figures, real and sculptural, as part of a parade, or a carnival, where there is absolutely no hierarchy.

The sculptures with strong diagonal lines reflected the fluid and confident movements of the models and the leather garments, the dresses with high and gathered Tudor skirts; frothy turtlenecks made, unexpectedly, of layered scales of soft leather and paired with heathered knit skirts spliced ​​with short fringe; and slip-on robes and pajamas that appeared to be white cotton and gray flannel, but were actually cut from finely shaved, printed leather.

All materials were developed in-house, Blazy said afterwards, and as an advertisement of the house’s craftsmanship, it was effective.

Matthieu Blazy of Bottega Veneta referred to the diagonal lines of ancient and futuristic sculptures… Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

…and showcased the brand’s craftsmanship using materials developed in-house Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com



Whether Blazys’ success on the catwalk translates to success at the checkout remains to be seen, as its first models only landed in stores around six months ago. Sales for the $1.7 billion year-on-year brand rose 14 and 6 percent in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to a decent, if not meteoric, start.

The Gucci collection was designed by the brand’s creative team…

…and it included a multitude of styles, from blue jeans and cotton shirts to crystal bralets



A fellow Kering brand, Gucci has had a harder time at checkout lately. Sales fell in the fourth quarter, down 14% year over year. Alessandro Michele, the creative director who made Gucci a cultural force and nearly tripled its revenue to 10.5 billion during his eight years in office, left in November. His replacement, Sabato de Sarno, fashion director at Valentino, will start at Gucci later this year.

After its widely criticized menswear show in January, expectations for Gucci’s womenswear show, also led by the existing design studio, were at an all-time low.

But there was a lot to love about this lighthearted, fun, throw-all-and-see-what-sticks collection that ran the gamut from a shaggy electric blue coat to a black crystal double-G bralet. , and baggy blue jeans paired with cotton shirts and suede horsebit loafers. A flashy reimagined chain bag from the archives was offered in shearling, padded leather and allover crystals.

The bags were a bit cheesy, but the rest was a credit and a testament to the talent already existing within Gucci, which came out by the dozens to accept heartfelt applause from the public. If the collection had one flaw, it was a lack of direction—precisely what de Sarno was hired to provide.

Ferragamo’s Maximilian Davis presented a distinctive collection of fiery reds… Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com

…and sleek, refined looks inspired by Ferragamos’ history as a Hollywood cobbler Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com



There’s a refreshing clarity of direction these days at shoemaker Ferragamo, which has finally found its footing under former Burberry chief executive Marco Gobbetti and 27-year-old British designer Maximilian Davis.

Davis’ nomination last year was a real gamble. Gobbetti hired him straight out of Fashion East, the Lulu Kennedys incubator for young talent, before he had a chance to present his first full fashion show.

But Gobbetti’s instinct seems to be correct. Davis’ second collection for the home was elegant and refined, again drawing inspiration from founder Salvatore Ferragamos’ history as a Hollywood shoemaker. More importantly, the collection was soon to stand out, it may be Ferragamo, not Valentino, who the world thinks of when they see a red dress. Details, such as the red lining in the zipped pockets of men’s trousers and the slightly rolled up shoulder pads of a high-necked brown leather trench coat, helped him sing.

The question is whether these garments, which make up less than 7% of Ferragamos’ business, are bold enough to sell the leather footwear and accessories that make up the rest. In the first category, Davis offered thick leather oxfords for men, and for women severe S-back wedges with pointed toes and stilettos with sexy, yes, but also tortuous 45-degree heels.

Missonis Filippo Grazioli focused on the house’s signature fabrics and zigzag patterns…

… while Rhuigi Villaseor presented a sumptuous and bourgeois collection at Bally



The final days of Milan Fashion Week also saw the second collections from designer Missoni Filippo Grazioli, formerly of Burberry, and designer Bally Rhuigi Villaseor, founder of LA-based brand Rhude.

Both were stronger than their debut. The skimpy zig-zag print dresses and miniskirts from Graziolis’ debut collection have given way to more formal, textured outerwear and knit dresses that showcase Missonis’ legendary facility with weavings.

The Villaseors collection for the Swiss Bally handbag was lavish, bourgeois and very Tom Ford. The brand, owned by the Luxembourg company JAB Holdings, is clearly investing a lot of money to become a fashion player. Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody was skimmed over to sit in the front row, but simultaneous investment must be made to improve the quality of the croc- and alligator-embossed leather bags, which often looked cheap at side of the wealth of clothes.

At Dolce & Gabbana, lingerie is in the spotlight, for a collection of sensual looks… MONIC

…in a palette dominated by black, with accents of gold, white and red MONIC



Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbanas’ clothes looked sexy and rich, in an unusually pared-back (by Dolce & Gabbana standards) palette of black, white, gold and red. About half was lingerie, to the apparent delight of the customers sitting on the risers.

Tods’ super-simple collection featured sharp tailoring… Max Montingelli

…and outerwear in an understated Max Montingelli palette



Tods, too, was even more streamlined than usual designer Walter Chiapponi wanted to go super simple, and for this show he sent perfectly cut wool coats and trousers to their most essential elements, with no lapels and a single button on Jacket. It was clearly in tune with the mood of the season, but this collection needed verve.

Jil Sanders Luke and Lucie Meier focused less on minimalism and more on eclecticism for Fall/Winter 23… Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com

…including prints and bright pops of color Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com



Jil Sanders Luke and Lucie Meier went the other way, the strict minimalism of their early collections giving way to something more eclectic and personal, they said ahead of the show. It was nice to see them push the envelope with their smooth moto leathers, sherbet-colored coats and candy-print tunics over skirts, though I missed the sheerness of previous collections.

Milan has always been a city in two very distinct parts, observed Simon Longland, fashion buying director at Harrods, on the final day of the shows. However, calm was more dominant in Milan than we have seen in some time.

This was good news for Harrods, he added, because it offers a range of choices rather than trends and brands that all align with a narrow view of what fashion is. This is good news for everyone: when it comes to fashion, no one wants cramped.