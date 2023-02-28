Best Dressed Men at the 2023 SAG Awards – Robb Report





The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards rewarded the best film and television performances of the year on Sunday evening. Today it’s our turn to congratulate the well-dressed gentlemen on the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, CA last night. The 29th Annual Awards was a sea of ​​classic couture, but a few unconventional outfits proved to be a cut above the traditional black suit. Eddie Redmayne, nominated for his performance in The good nursewore a dramatic Saint Laurent ensemble straight from the runway, while Elvis star Austin Butler wore a burgundy Gucci three-piece. Not to be outdone, After SunPaul Mezcal’s main man wore a glitzy Simone Rocha number. In terms of actual rewards, Everything everywhere all at once almost all caught at once. The hit sci-fi comedy took home the top prize for Outstanding Cast and three of the four individual acting trophies went to the film’s cast members. Ke Huy Quan, who wore a navy Gucci suit, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Waymond Wang in the 2022 film. Quan is the first Asian man to win an individual SAG award for film. Here are the best dressed men of the night: Eddie Redmayne in Saint Laurent Frazer Harrison Eddie Redmayne, nominated for his performance in The good nurse, stole the show with a dramatic Saint Laurent look that only made its runway debut in Paris last month. The large bow and balloon sleeves of the white shirt were elegantly juxtaposed with high-waisted dress pants and pointed patent heels. Austin Butler in Gucci Amy Susan Although Elvis star Austin Butler lost to The whale‘s Brendan Fraser, he was still king of the red carpet in a burgundy Gucci three-piece suit and a preppy black bow tie. Leo Woodall in Fendi Frazer Harrison THE white lotus won Best Ensemble in a Drama Series last night. Leo Woodall, who plays Jack on the hit HBO series, also won the style game. The Briton wore a striped single-breasted straight suit from Fendi’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection, paired with Fendi O’Lock loafers. Paul Mescal in Simone Rocha Emma McIntyre After Sun Star Paul Mescal wore a navy Simone Rocha shirt and black suit, balancing shimmering pearl and diamond detailing with sleek Paul Smith Chelsea boots. Tyler James Williams in Thrash Bespoke Amy Susan Tyler James Williams from Abbott Elementary School And Everybody Hates Chris the celeb donned a decidedly playful plaid suit by Thrash Bespoke. Jeremy Allen White in Louis Vuitton Frazer Harrison Jeremy Allen White dropped his fictional chef whites for Louis Vuitton on Sunday night. The Brooklynite also won the award for acting in a comedy series for his role in the bear. Paul Dano in Dior Frazer Harrison Paul Dano, nominated for his role in The Fablemans, proved that black tie includes white looks too. The actor wore a chic, monochromatic Dior outfit. Ke Huy Quan in Gucci Frazer Harrison Ke Huy Quan made history wearing a sleek navy Gucci suit. THE Everything everywhere all at once star is the first Asian man to win a film actor award at the SAG Awards since its inception in 1994. Diego Calva at Gucci Frazer Harrison Narcos Star Diego Calva looked great in a brown velvet jacket and beige bow tie from Gucci. Andrew Garfield in Valentino Amy Susan No tie? No problem. Andrew Garfield exuded understated elegance in a Valentino suit, crisp open shirt and Santoni shoes. Here is the full list of SAG Awards winners: Movie Outstanding Cast

Everything everywhere all at once Actor in a leading role

Brendan Fraser, The whale Actress in a leading role

Michelle Yeo, Everything everywhere all at once Actor in a supporting role

Ke Huy Quan, Everything everywhere all at once Actress in a supporting role

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything everywhere all at once Stuntman in a film

Top Gun: Maverick Television Together in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary School Together in a drama series

The White Lotus Actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White, the bear Actress in a Comedy Series

John Smart, hacks Actor in a drama series

Jason Batman, ozark Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Actor in a TV movie or limited series

Sam Elliot, 1883 Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammie Set of stunt performers in a television series

stranger things SAG Life Achievement Award

Sally Field

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/style/menswear/sag-awards-best-dressed-men-1234812303/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos