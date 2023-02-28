Connect with us

Automakers, fashion giants and pet food brands seek Web3 brands as 2023 approaches

 


Despite a broader slowdown in related markets, multinational corporations do not appear to have slowed down their branded applications spanning Web3, crypto, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse.

February is now coming to an end and has seen General Motors, Lacoste and Walmart gaining ground with Web3-related trademark applications. January was an even busier month.

One of the latest NFT-related filings involved automotive giant General Motors, whichdepositfor two new trademark applications on February 16 covering its Chevrolet and Cadillac brands.

According to the filing, the company is interested in downloadable digital media files containing collectible art, text, audio, and video authenticated as non-fungible tokens.

A day later, on February 17, the French clothing giant Lacostedeposit five brand registrations for CHAMPS-ELYSEES. The apps detail plans for NFTs, crypto-transaction software, virtual clothing, virtual goods stores, and virtual real estate services.

In early February, USPTO-certified trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis shared on Twitter that US multinational retailer Walmart had filed trademark applications for the SamsClub name and logo.

The retail giantclaims plans for NFTs, blockchain software, virtual reality healthcare, cryptocurrency trading, brokerage and financial services.

January was no different, with Web3, NFT, metaverse and crypto-related trademark applications filed by pet food company Pedigree, insurance company Nationwide, Irish distillers Jameson, French giant Yves Saint-Laurent fashion and even the National Geographic Society, among others.

Speaking to Cointelegraph last month, Kondoudis said trademark filings are reliable signals of future trademark usage plans for the products and services listed in the applications.

Additionally, despite the bear market, there were a record number of trademark applications for NFTs, metaverses and crypto-related products in 2022, the intellectual property attorney noted.