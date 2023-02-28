Your one-stop guide to the Paris Fashion Week Fall 2023 schedule





After a few seasons of showing the calendar during couture week, Paco Rabanne and Y/Project have officially returned to the ready-to-wear calendar; Martine Sitbon will also make a fashion comeback through her new brand Rev. Harris Reed and Ludovic de Saint Sernin will debut for Nina Ricci and Ann Demeulemeester respectively, who are sure to attract publishers and celebrities. However, Paris Fashion Week will not be limited to debuts and re-debuts. Ib Kamara will present his second collection for Off-White. Ukrainian designer Bevza, who has been a regular on the NYFW calendar, will make her first presentation in Paris on Thursday. It’s all about the Brits in Paris this season, as Sarah Burton brings Alexander McQueen back to the City of Light after a few seasons around the world from New York to London. Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney will continue to present their collections at PFW. And if last October, Coperni was the most commented show of Paris Fashion Week, we wondered what could surpass this viral moment this season. The only way to find out is to follow the shows on Vogue Runway. Scroll for the full program below. monday 27 february 4:00 p.m.: Master of Arts IFM 8:30 p.m.: Cowgirl tuesday february 28 9:00 a.m.: CFCL 12:30 p.m.: Mame Kurogouchi 1:30-4:00 p.m.: Heliot Emil 2:30 p.m.: Christian Dior 5:00 p.m.: Anrealage 8:00 p.m.: Saint-Laurent Wednesday March 1 10:30 a.m.: Courrèges 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: Nehera 12:00 p.m.: The Row 1:30 p.m.: Incognito 3:00 p.m.: Dries Van Noten 3:30-6:00 p.m.: Meryll Rogge 4:30 p.m.: Cecilie Bahnsen 5:30 p.m.: Paco Rabanne 7:00 p.m.: Acne Studios 8:30 p.m.: Balmain Thursday March 2 10:00 am: Shang Xia 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Alexis Mabille 11:30 a.m.: Off-white 1:00 p.m.: Left-handed 2 p.m.: Chloe 3:30 p.m.: Givenchy 4:30 p.m.: Uma Wang 5:30 p.m.: Rick Owens 7 p.m.: Schiaparelli 8:30 p.m.: Isabelle Marant Friday March 3 10:00 am- 6:00 pm: Alexandre Vauthier 11:30 am: Loewe 12:00 p.m.: Lutz-Huelle 1 p.m.: Issey Miyake 2:00 p.m. Kiko Kostadinov 2:30 p.m.: Giambattista Valli 4 p.m.: Nina Ricci 5:30 p.m.: Victoria Beckham 7:00 p.m.: Yohji Yamamoto 8:30 p.m.: Opening Saturday March 4 9:30 a.m. Junya Watanabe 10:30 am: Ester Manas 12:00 p.m.: Black Kei Ninomiya 1:00 p.m.: Vivienne Westwood 2:30 p.m.: Hermes 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.: Rochas 4 p.m.: Elie Saab 5:00 pm: Like Boys 6:30 p.m.: Alexander McQueen 8:00 p.m.: Ann Demeulemeester Sunday March 5 10 a.m.: Lanvin 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Margaret Howell 11:30 am: Balenciaga 1:00 p.m.: Ottolinger 2 p.m.: Akris 3:00 p.m.: PCA 4:00 p.m.: Palm of the Angels 5:00 p.m.: Atlein 8:00 p.m.: Valentino Monday, March 6 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Paul Smith 9:30 am: Stella McCartney 10:30 a.m.: AZ factory 11:30 a.m.: Zimmerman 2 p.m.: Louis Vuitton 3:30 p.m.: Sacai 4:00-6:30 p.m.: Calvin Luo 4:30 p.m.: Roch 6:00-8:30 p.m.: GmbH 7:00 p.m.: Dundas tuesday 7 march 10:30 am: Chanel 12:30 p.m.: Wake-up mode 2 p.m.: Miu Miu 3:30 p.m.: Y/Project 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.: Xuly Bt

