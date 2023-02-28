Fashion
Your one-stop guide to the Paris Fashion Week Fall 2023 schedule
After a few seasons of showing the calendar during couture week, Paco Rabanne and Y/Project have officially returned to the ready-to-wear calendar; Martine Sitbon will also make a fashion comeback through her new brand Rev. Harris Reed and Ludovic de Saint Sernin will debut for Nina Ricci and Ann Demeulemeester respectively, who are sure to attract publishers and celebrities.
However, Paris Fashion Week will not be limited to debuts and re-debuts. Ib Kamara will present his second collection for Off-White. Ukrainian designer Bevza, who has been a regular on the NYFW calendar, will make her first presentation in Paris on Thursday.
It’s all about the Brits in Paris this season, as Sarah Burton brings Alexander McQueen back to the City of Light after a few seasons around the world from New York to London. Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney will continue to present their collections at PFW.
And if last October, Coperni was the most commented show of Paris Fashion Week, we wondered what could surpass this viral moment this season. The only way to find out is to follow the shows on Vogue Runway. Scroll for the full program below.
monday 27 february
4:00 p.m.: Master of Arts IFM
8:30 p.m.: Cowgirl
tuesday february 28
9:00 a.m.: CFCL
12:30 p.m.: Mame Kurogouchi
1:30-4:00 p.m.: Heliot Emil
2:30 p.m.: Christian Dior
5:00 p.m.: Anrealage
8:00 p.m.: Saint-Laurent
Wednesday March 1
10:30 a.m.: Courrèges
11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: Nehera
12:00 p.m.: The Row
1:30 p.m.: Incognito
3:00 p.m.: Dries Van Noten
3:30-6:00 p.m.: Meryll Rogge
4:30 p.m.: Cecilie Bahnsen
5:30 p.m.: Paco Rabanne
7:00 p.m.: Acne Studios
8:30 p.m.: Balmain
Thursday March 2
10:00 am: Shang Xia
10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Alexis Mabille
11:30 a.m.: Off-white
1:00 p.m.: Left-handed
2 p.m.: Chloe
3:30 p.m.: Givenchy
4:30 p.m.: Uma Wang
5:30 p.m.: Rick Owens
7 p.m.: Schiaparelli
8:30 p.m.: Isabelle Marant
Friday March 3
10:00 am- 6:00 pm: Alexandre Vauthier
11:30 am: Loewe
12:00 p.m.: Lutz-Huelle
1 p.m.: Issey Miyake
2:00 p.m. Kiko Kostadinov
2:30 p.m.: Giambattista Valli
4 p.m.: Nina Ricci
5:30 p.m.: Victoria Beckham
7:00 p.m.: Yohji Yamamoto
8:30 p.m.: Opening
Saturday March 4
9:30 a.m. Junya Watanabe
10:30 am: Ester Manas
12:00 p.m.: Black Kei Ninomiya
1:00 p.m.: Vivienne Westwood
2:30 p.m.: Hermes
3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.: Rochas
4 p.m.: Elie Saab
5:00 pm: Like Boys
6:30 p.m.: Alexander McQueen
8:00 p.m.: Ann Demeulemeester
Sunday March 5
10 a.m.: Lanvin
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Margaret Howell
11:30 am: Balenciaga
1:00 p.m.: Ottolinger
2 p.m.: Akris
3:00 p.m.: PCA
4:00 p.m.: Palm of the Angels
5:00 p.m.: Atlein
8:00 p.m.: Valentino
Monday, March 6
9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Paul Smith
9:30 am: Stella McCartney
10:30 a.m.: AZ factory
11:30 a.m.: Zimmerman
2 p.m.: Louis Vuitton
3:30 p.m.: Sacai
4:00-6:30 p.m.: Calvin Luo
4:30 p.m.: Roch
6:00-8:30 p.m.: GmbH
7:00 p.m.: Dundas
tuesday 7 march
10:30 am: Chanel
12:30 p.m.: Wake-up mode
2 p.m.: Miu Miu
3:30 p.m.: Y/Project
6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.: Xuly Bt
|
