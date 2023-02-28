Adele’s black fringed dress by Paco Rabanne was a custom creation





You’ll rarely, if ever, catch Adele partying for the paparazzi while running groceries or attending multiple award shows in a season, the star prefers to hide from the public eye. Since his public appearances are sporadic, fans don’t see much of his style either. And for those who want to follow every look she wears, it can be disappointing. But were here to let you in on a little secret: there are A place you can always catch the singer in her best outfit, and that’s Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Adele is in residence there and this weekend she wore a black fringed dress during her concert series, Weekend with Adele. On February 24 and 25, the singer dazzled at her concerts in a custom Paco Rabanne dress with an off-the-shoulder cut and v-neckline designed by the brand’s creative director Julien Dossena. A few highlights? The top part was made from velvet fabric while the bottom part was made entirely of metallic mesh fringes that hung down to the floor. If you’ve ever seen Adeles at concerts, you’ll know that black is her go-to shade for on-stage outfits. In the past, she wore designs like David Koma, Cong TriAnd Prada, many of which were unique creations. (Only the best for Adele!) But this particular number is one of her best stage looks to date and it also completely complements her personal sense of style, as she gravitates toward sophisticated pieces from luxury brands. Super Bowl 2023 or her Louis Vuitton dress at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards are prime examples. Awaiting further outfit sightings from Adele FYI: She’ll be performing again on March 3-4 to browse and shop dresses similar to her Paco Rabanne design. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

