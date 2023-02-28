The mustache is making a comeback: how brands are getting on board

From the streets of Greenpoint to the red carpet and the catwalks, there’s no denying that the mustache is officially back.

On day three of London Fashion Week, electric razor brand Braun sketched mustaches for several models at LVMH award-winning menswear brand SS Daley’s Fall 2023 show. The event marked the latest example of a growing number of men’s brands emphasizing mustache marketing over the past year. have followed barbs into the mainstream.

Data from Gillette estimates that 12.5 million American men, or 9.6% of the American male population, wore mustaches in September 2022. This data was collected after the shaving brand’s 2020 launch of its new facial hair care brand King C. Gillette tapping into a growing market for beard and mustache grooming in a decline in razor sales. Mustache adoption has seen a 1.5% increase since March 2020, representing the largest increase in facial hair styles among those tracked by the brand, including clean shave, stubble, mustache , beard, beard with mustache and goatee.

Following a cyclical trend pattern throughout history, mustaches already peaked in the United States in the mid-2000s, as millennials embraced tongue-in-cheek fashion. The current iteration started to pick up steam during the pandemic, and now we’re just in a full-strength mustache era,” said Taylor Hooker, Marketing Director for Prestige Grooming Activations at Edgewell. , the parent company of men’s grooming brand Jack Black.

Pop stars Justin Bieber and Harry Styles, Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, musician The Weeknd and Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi were among the celebrities seen with mustaches on the red carpet and on social media In these last yearshelping to accelerate the popularity of facial hair styles.

Social media has also been a factor in the resurgence of mustaches. Data collected by Jack Black’s marketing team shows that the phrase top gun mustache has been a trending keyword on social media, thanks to the mustache inspiration on Miles Teller. character in the 2022 film “Top Gun: Maverick.” The term has racked up 3.8 billion views on TikTok and a 3,200% increase in Google searches over the past 12 months. Yankees player Matt Carpenter has also been a major mustache influencer, with a 5,000% increase in searches related to his mustache since he took over. cut his beard in 2022.

From a pop culture perspective, there were a few popular movies and shows last year featuring men with mustaches, so it’s fair to say that style is more important for men, said a Gillette spokesperson.

The mustache is also finding a place in the fashion world, where models have traditionally been expected to be more clean-shaven than the general population. That’s changing fast with models such as Jonathan Hayden, who kept his mustache during fashion month and recently sported it in a sponsored article for Tiffany & Co.

You don’t often see facial hair on the runway, SS Daley designer Steven Stokey-Daley said in a press release about the Braun partnership. I can’t imagine doing a show without facials anymore. He brings it all together.

Among urban men in the Millennial and Gen-Z age groups, love for mustaches seems to be growing at a faster rate than the general population, according to observations from trend watchers.

Greenpoint and Williamsburg have always had a good concentration of well-groomed and less-groomed mustaches, said street style photographer Johnny Cirillo. He estimated that the number of mustaches he photographed on the street has tripled this year. Although he mostly noticed it focused in the more hipster areas, in recent months I’ve seen a rise in upper lip haircuts all over New York, he said. declared.

Mustaches have also been riding the general wave of increasing popularity of facial hair during the pandemic. There are a few things that could be attributed to this trend. First, we know that during the pandemic, especially at the start of lockdown, guys were experimenting with their facial hair and different styles. So it’s possible a mustache was a look they tried and haven’t looked back on since, the Gillette spokesperson said.

TikTok influencer Eric Sedeo, for example, grew his mustache in October 2020, saying he noticed the mustache and mullets looked like they were taking off since the pandemic began.

The comeback is likely also driven by a desire for individuality, according to Phillip Wong and Brian Jeong, co-founders of Men’s Personal Care. Hawthorne brand. In addition to celebrities, they cited influencers such as New York Nico and Shy from Shy’s Burgers as trendsetters for the look.

Hooker said Jack Black has also followed the rise of the combination of mustaches and mullets, especially among Gen Z.

This Gen Z guy is so much more willing to experiment with what he does and change his look, compared to what we’ve seen historically with the Boomer and the Millennial [customer]she says.

For me, it adds a new feature to my face that it didn’t have before. I’m in the era of the mustache. I think in general that makes a man really handsome, Sedeo said.

My mustache was born out of the boredom of having a beard for 12 years, said Kelcey Ayer, co-founder of indie rock band Local Natives, known for its limb whiskers. He also adopted the style at the start of the pandemic, in March 2020, and said he doesn’t follow any particular trend. I honestly don’t follow facial hair trends, he said. Between hating my clean-shaven face and wanting facial hair that wasn’t a beard, a mustache suited me. However, it is not open to all styles of facial hair. “I will die before I have a goatee,” he said.

With a wave of sameness and sameness over the past few years on social media, many guys are learning to look within and embrace the characteristics that make them unique and for many guys that can be the body hair. face,” Wong said. “I’ve noticed a big return to definable traits, as customizing your online presence for both social media and gaming has become routine.”

Men’s brands now offer a variety of products to help men take care of their facial hair, including oils, balms, combs and wax. Often marketed with the word beard in the name, such as beard oils or beard balms, these products are increasingly being purchased by consumers specifically for the mustache.

For so long, we created products for beards because we were strongly attracted to this millennial customer. He had a beard like the COVID beard all the guys had. But our beard grooming kit is so perfect for mustaches, Hooker said. With the rise of the mustache, we probably should have called it the facial hair grooming kit, but it just doesn’t roll off the tongue as well.

“We aim to make the self-care experience as thoughtful and experiential as possible, especially if it involves your face,” Wong said. “We’ve also heard from friends that our currently sold out water-based pomade both hydrates their mustaches and keeps them defined and healthy-looking.”

As mustaches take off, more mustachioed models and influencers are being featured in the marketing of men’s grooming brands.

Gillette, for example, partnered with influencers last summer for a #MustacheMonday campaign. Harrys, meanwhile, often collaborates with mustachioed models and influencers for his campaigns, said Marina Cashdan, the brand’s head of creative and communications.

We hope the return of the mustache is another way for guys to chart their own path and show off their personal style to the world, said Jeff Raider, co-CEO and co-founder of Harrys.

As men’s grooming companies develop future campaigns, products, and even brands, the question for them is whether the mustache has the same hold as the beard has shown over the past decade. Facial hair, in general, has been on a long upward trajectory as office dress codes have loosened, with the work-from-home era particularly accelerating its popularity. Kantar data showed that 2021 marked the first time there were more men with facial hair than those who were clean-shaven, at 41% and 40% respectively.

There’s no doubt that the choice to adopt a mustache can still be polarizing, and not everyone sticks to it for the long haul. Many celebrities who made headlines with mustaches have since opted to grow beards, like Pascal, or go back to a clean-shaven look, like Bieber.

In a recent TikTok video sponsored for Harrys, fashion influencer Albert Muzquiz shaved off his mustache and has been sporting a full stubble look ever since. His supporters have very strong opinions about him changing his signature style, Cashdan said. To put back!!! said one of the comments lamenting the new look.

The opinions of important people are also often considered in the decision. While some find the look beautiful, others aren’t so enthusiastic about their partner’s choice of facial hair. Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, for example, is credited asking him to shave his mustache.

I currently have a large mustache and my wife is about to divorce, Cirillo said. He noted that we may be entering an era of peak mustache, which inevitably leads to oversaturation and a decline in the trend cycle.

Get your mustaches now before the trend hits the internet and the fun ends, he advised.