At Zara, fast and slow fashion collide

LA CORUNA, Spain/LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) – In the Spanish city of La Coruña, two opposing fashion business models collide – pitting growing demands for the clothing industry to become more sustainable against the constant need to stimulate sales.

This rainy, windswept city on the rugged Atlantic coast is the unlikely headquarters of Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC), the world’s largest fast fashion retailer.

It is also home to small boutiques offering high-quality, sustainable products that see themselves as a fast and affordable fashion alternative, propelling Inditex’s annual sales of 28 billion euros ($30 billion).

Inditex’s massive clothing production was a factor behind the European Union’s pledge last year to reverse the “overproduction and overconsumption of clothing”. He wants all clothes sold on the block to be “long-lived and recyclable” by 2030.

The EU will announce its most important proposals for the industry at the end of March, Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkeviius told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Portugal last week.

The European Commission wants to make sure that companies only produce the number of products they need. It will stop short of imposing restrictions, instead asking companies to vet themselves to qualify as sustainable, Sinkeviius said.

“If you throw tons and tons of clothes, textiles, shoes on the market, you will have to collect them,” he said.

Around 5.8 million tonnes of textile products are thrown away every year in the EU, which equates to 11 kg (24 lb) per person. According to EU figures, a lorry loaded with textile products is landfilled or incinerated somewhere in the world every second.

Inditex had 565,027 tons of clothing on the market in 2021, more than the 528,797 tons in 2018, according to its annual report. The company could disclose a further increase when it publishes its 2022 annual report next month.

So far, Inditex shows no signs of slowing production. But it is changing certain processes, aiming to reduce its environmental impact while remaining faithful to its strategy of regular renewal of the ranges.

Central to this plan is the use of recycled materials and the reduction of water, energy and raw material consumption, Inditex told Reuters in email responses to questions.

“We believe it’s not a question of how much (is made), but how,” the company said.

Half of Inditex’s clothing was produced more sustainably in 2021 – for example using organic cotton or fibers that do not pose a risk to threatened forests – compared to 9% in 2018, the company said in its annual report, without giving details. data on how these materials reduce its environmental impact.

Inditex is adjusting production to meet customer demand and only 2% of stock needs to be recycled or donated, it said in its email responses to questions.

The company is targeting net zero emissions by 2040 and its strategy has been endorsed by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), an organization that reviews corporate sustainability policies.

LEAVE LITTLE TRACE

Some of La Coruña’s smaller boutiques are run by former Inditex designers or salespeople who have left to set up their own operations, like Inditex founder Amancio Ortega, who opened his first Zara store in La Coruña in 1975.

Among them are Jorge Toba, 37, and Antia Montero, 31, who worked at Inditex in purchasing and design. They launched children’s clothing brand The Campamento in 2018, producing just two made-to-order collections a year, mostly with organic fibers.

They don’t add new products mid-season and charge returns to online shoppers to encourage mindful shopping.

“It’s a very polluting industry, so we try to leave as few traces as possible,” Montero said at a warehouse in the heart of the city from which the company is managed.

‘A DROP IN THE OCEAN’

Inditex works with more than 100 startups specializing in fiber recycling.

Circ, an American textile-to-textile recycling company in which Inditex invested last year, is developing new technologies to separate cotton and polyester blends in most garments, the first step to producing garments from used or waste textile materials, its chairman Peter Majeranowski said.

But Circ and its competitors are only able to produce 1% of the textiles needed to make the 109 million tonnes of clothing per year that the global fashion industry produces.

“It really is a drop in the ocean,” Majeranowski said. The goal is to recycle 10% of annual production by 2030, he said.

Marian Fernandez, 56, spent 25 years at Inditex, becoming a key executive at her luxury brand Uterque before setting up her own fashion boutique, Maazi, in downtown La Coruña. She posts weekly videos on social media teaching clients how to build a “responsible” wardrobe with dresses that can be used for multiple occasions and seasons.

The boutiques of La Coruña could show the way for others.

“New and smaller companies are where innovation starts,” said Achim Berg, senior partner at global firm McKinsey & Co.

