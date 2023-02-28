Cate Blanchetts SAG look was a repurposed dress she previously wore





Ingenious in fashion! Cate Blanchett gave the term rewear a new meaning. The actress, 53, was a staple at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26, in a shimmering black dress by Armani Priv and it turns out the bodycon dress had its fair share of red carpet moments . Stylist Blanchetts, Elizabeth Stewart, revealed via Instagram sunday that the dress was custom made with repurposed lace from a dress Oceans 8 star wore in 2018 and 2014. Five years ago, Blanchett wowed at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in the original sheer black lace number that featured a wide skirt, open back and delicate high neck. The dress was also fitted with metallic sequins at the hem. THE Carol The star paired the garment with black peep toe heels and wore her hair in a sleek bun. She accessorized with dramatic drop earrings. Blanchett debuted the original design at the 2014 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, pairing the piece with diamonds and retro pin buckles. For the Sunday ceremony, Armani Priv gave the timeless statement a sultry update. Blanchett’s new look was a plunging black dress with a lace bodice. The costume also included cutouts at her waist that covered the floral netting. Blanchett paired the makeover with Louis Vuitton jewelry, black satin platform pumps and wore her signature blonde tresses in bouncy curls. (Blanchett was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Trbut lost against michelle yeo who won for Everything everywhere all at once.) The 2023 event was busy for Stewart as she also styled Viola Davis, Amanda Seyfried And Jessica Chastain. Davis, 57, nominated in the same category as Blanchett, was a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow dress by Valentino. The long sleeve outfit was made with a cinched waist and a puffy skirt. Stewart paired the dress with a Valentino clutch. Seyfried, 37, for her part, pushed fashion boundaries in a green mini dress from Prada. She completed the ensemble with a voluminous ponytail and black sandal heels. Chastain, 45, nailed the Barbiecore trend in a hot pink dress by Zuhair Murad. The off-the-shoulder masterpiece featured a sweetheart neckline and a princess pleated skirt. Also among Stewarts’ celebrity clients are Jennifer Hudson, Zoey Deutsch And julia robert. She stylized the famous A pretty woman actress, 55, in the iconic Moschino dress that was covered in photos of George Clooney for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in December 2022.

