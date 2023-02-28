Pro styling tips for men’s hairstyles

While most men’s hairstyles have stood the test of time, there are plenty of new looks for men’s hair. Without forgetting several variants of the classic cuts to give it a more current touch.

You don’t know how to style your new hairstyles for men? Or how to spice up your standard look? We’ve rounded up some tips from professional men’s stylists. Check them out to see what you can add to your daily hair care routine.

Professional tips for modern men’s hairstyles

Choose the right men’s hairstyle for you

The most important advice we can offer you is to find a hairstyle for men that suits you. Your need to choose a look that matches your personality, tastes and lifestyle. If you work in a professional or athletic environment, you may want to avoid longer haircuts that take time to style. If you’re more of a free spirit, you’ll probably prefer a bolder look.

Additionally, you should find a haircut that flatters your facial structure. If you’re not sure, you can always ask your hairstylist which style they recommend. If you have a particular look in mind, bring a photo of the male hairstyle with you to the barbershop.

Additionally, you need a hairstyle that will complement your hair texture. Your barber will know which men’s haircuts will best flatter any hair type.

Listen to advice from your stylists

Once you’ve decided on the right haircut, you should ask your barber for advice on how best to style and maintain your new men’s haircut. We all love the way our hair looks right after leaving the salon. Truth be told, most people struggle to recreate that freshly cut and styled look. Talk to your hairdresser before you leave. They can recommend the best products as well as advice on how to style your hair on a daily basis.

Don’t wash your hair every day

While most of us have been taught to wash our hair every day, this is not the case. Over-washing your hair can make it dry and brittle. Also, daily shampoo is not ideal for certain hair types, such as curly or fine hair. Ideally, you should wash your hair once or twice a week. Ask your hairdresser for advice if you are in doubt about how often you should wash your hair.

Use the right products for your hair type

From shampoo and conditioner to gels, mousses and pomades, there is a hair product for every hair style and texture. You should be able to find a plethora of products at a big box store, drug store, etc. However, most men’s hair salons have plenty of hair products for all types and styles. Additionally, you can find a number of products online. Again, your barber can help you determine which products are best for your men’s hairstyle and hair texture.

Keep your hair hydrated.

Washing your hair too often can damage it. On the opposite end of the spectrum, moisturizing your hair is imperative to keeping it healthy. That doesn’t just mean getting it wet every day. You should use a quality conditioner or leave-in conditioner product. Your hair type may require specific moisturizers such as coconut oil, shea butter, and jojoba oil. You can discuss which products are right for you with your hairstylist.

Avoid using heat on your hair as much as possible.

In today’s busy world, it’s not always possible to let your hair air dry and still have time to style it. Hot tools dry out your hair, so try to avoid them as much as possible. Of course, the best solution for this is a wash and go men’s haircut. But try to avoid blow-drying your hair as much as possible to prevent your hair and scalp from drying out.

Maintain your male hairstyle with regular cuts.

The secret to the best hairstyles for men is maintenance. Your hair should be trimmed regularly, depending on how fast your hair grows. Routine haircuts will maintain your appearance and help promote hair growth and healthy hair.