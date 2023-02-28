Blizzard’s Diablo paraded at Milan Fashion Week





Photo : ActivisionBlizzard Milan Fashion Week has just ended, and while it’s not normally the kind of thing we’d cover here, a website about anime, reality TV, and comics, the 2023 show has featured a surprise inclusion: Blizzards Diablo series. (I say normally because I have written about Milan Fashion Week before, in 2018, when GCDS had some amazing Pokemon sweaters). Danish label Han Kjbenhavn had a whole fucking line inspired by (and officially licensed) Diablowith founder Jannik Wikkels Davidsen, who tells NME he played along back then by showing off three distinct outfits, two of which you can see in this post. For those about to say in a cartoon voice nyyahhhh these don’t look like Diablo characters, or I won’t carry them to my local GameStop, THANKS, know that it’s Milan Fashion Week. It’s track crap. It’s designers going wild, art in motion, stuff made for you to look and feel something, not wondering when you can order it from Amazon or get it with a game’s collector’s edition . G/O Media may receive a commission 10% discount The Last of Us Part 1 (Steam PC Key) Watch the show, play the game

If you’re intrigued by the new show starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, consider picking up the source. The 2013 survival horror game recently received a full remake for the PS5 with The Last of Us Part 1 and now it’s coming to PC too. You can pre-order the Steam version of the game with 10% off most Green Man games due out March 28. To me, darkness is beauty. How do you balance those two things? This generates a [entirely] new feeling, said Davidsen NME. What we create has a lot of volume and language in the clothes we work with, so in that sense I try to reflect the journey within Diablo as well as my own journey. In terms of the things you can wear, Davidsen says Han Kjbenhavn, who sells a ton of everyday gear like sweaters and t-shirts, but at high end fashion brand pricessomething more everyday wearable will be released in the near future.

