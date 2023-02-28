Fans praise Aubrey Plaza’s sexy 2023 SAG Awards dress amid co-star comment





Aubrey Plaza deserves a “White Lotus” style vacation after this sartorial drama. The actress was arguably the sexiest-dressed attendee on the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday, where she arrived wearing a metallic bronze Michael Kors dress with a high slit, criss-cross straps and a cutout at the back. before that was putting her abs and underbusts on display. But when the cast of ‘The White Lotus’ won Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, viewers noticed that Plaza, 38, looked pissed off and ‘bored’ onstage. At one point during the band’s acceptance speech, Jon Gries, who played the characters husband of Jennifer Coolidges in season 2 of the HBO hit, could be seen grabbing Plaza’s arm and whispering to her. something in her ear, after which she frantically adjusted her dress and apparently said to her mouth, “Jesus Christ.” Some fans think Aubrey Plaza narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction. Getty Images Fans were divided on social media, with some wondering if Plaza narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction and others accusing Gries of making her feel uncomfortable by commenting on her cleavage. “Kindly felt like Jon Gries didn’t need to do all that and make it a thing ON STAGE like she was fine, she looked sexy,” a tweetedadding, “I think Jon Gries made her paranoid when she had no reason to be because her dress looked good.” The ensemble cast had an awkward moment on stage. Getty Images Intervenes another commenter worried, “I think this actor said something to Aubrey that was [email protected]@d up. I don’t think anything was wrong with her dress,” before congratulating her on her nearly eclipsed win . Writing a third, “death to that man who whispered to Aubrey that her dress fell on her chest because in fact it didn’t and that’s how she was supposed to look and she did still adjusted and was embarrassed.” Plaza was all smiles backstage, despite the sartorial difficulties. Matt Petit/Shutterstock for the SAG Awards And a fourth blamed the other male cast members of “White Lotus,” in writing“Aubrey Plaza was upset because these stupid men weren’t making room for her and then one of them was being rude about her dress like omg let it be,” before summing up with, “Men are boring.” But a fifth noted that Plaza may have been stressed about her dress all night long, tweeting, “I know you all want drama but to me it seemed like Aubrey Plaza had a wardrobe malfunction. and was trying to hide behind the guys, swore when they moved, and ran off the scene to fix it. Plaza reunited with her “Parks & Rec” co-star Amy Poehler at the awards show. Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for the SAG Awards Plaza accepted the award alongside co-stars F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Theo James and Will Sharpe. Earlier at the ceremony, the Ingrid Goes West actress presented an award alongside “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega.

