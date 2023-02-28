Nobody does Fashion Week like Coi Leray





I noticed a pattern over the last few weeks of Fall/Winter 2023 presentations. And it wasn’t that these presentations were getting crazier and crazier as the seasons passed (knife dress, anyone?). Instead, Coi Leray was everywhere. She was at Diesel, where she posed next to that towering mountain of condoms while wearing the brand’s denim. At Mowalola FW23, it was hard to miss the “Players” performer who wore a bright pink wig while cheesing in the front row. At Chet Lo and JW Anderson, she was still there. GCDS? Yeah. Moschino? Uh-huh, Coi was there, wearing an incredibly cute ensemble with an allover animation print, might I add. Indeed, the musician scored invites to arguably the biggest presentations of the season, delivering endless style moments and judging by her post-show Instagram posts having an absolute blast simultaneously. Nothing says “mood” or even her phrase “big purr” like Coi throwing her hands in the air while wearing JW Anderson’s dolphin top. Making a mark during fashion week isn’t entirely new to Coi either. You see, New York fashion for September 2022 saw a lot of musicians on lively shows like Luar, Coach, and Marni, to name a few. Then there was her appearance at the Saint Laurent show in January, which she took over on Highsnobiety’s Instagram in a stunning super sheer dress paired with a sleek bob cut. Despite the internet constantly shaming her or talking negatively about her music career, Coi remains, well, Coi: fun and unapologetic with a cool, understated style. If the Coi likes it, she wears it (very well, too). From insanely good headwear to the tiniest miniskirts to MSCHF boots, the self-proclaimed “Big Trend Setter” has a knack for making the weirdest, risque pieces effortlessly beautiful. And you can thank her stylist Matthew Mazur, better known as Mazurbate (cheeky). After all, it’s not uncommon for Mazur to partner with the industry he girls, because the stylist-slash-DJ has already worked with Ice Spice, Julia Fox and Lourdes Leon. All in all, who can blame fashion houses for wanting such a carefree, flighty presence at the forefront of their seasonal presentations? Not me. More Coi, please and thank you. As Paris approaches to wrap up another hectic fashion month, I hope the rapper gives us more FROW services. Otherwise, until the next fashion month or Coi Leray season, in this case.

