Milan Fashion Week replaces Gen-Z with adults

MILAN There’s a sense of directionlessness dominating the fashion system right now and not just in Italy. Merchandisers, once hidden in the retail divisions of fashion houses, are now front and center, resulting in collections that cater to a broad church of consumers, at the expense of a clear point of view .

Nowhere was that clearer this week than at transitional Gucci, where the idea of ​​putting the headless studio team that signed the collection into the spotlight only to push them back into the shadows when the new creative director, Sabato De Sarno, takes the reins in a few months seemed a little crazy. A creative director isn’t just there to set the aesthetic direction of a label. A creative director must also champion this direction with merchandisers. Safe to say that didn’t happen at Gucci, where the collection looked like the offspring of a love affair between Tom Ford and Demna. Trying to distance itself from the over-the-top eccentricity of Alessandro Micheles, Gucci went back to sex and the archives, but it all looked more like Gucci Outlet than Gucci Garden.

Gucci Fall/Winter 2023 look 1. (Launchmetrics.com/Spotlight)

Multiplicity was a key theme in Milan: we can be whatever we want to be, at any time. On the catwalk, it took many forms, from Fendis’ lukewarm riff on the mix of masculine and feminine, with unnecessarily complex tailoring and shiny knits, to MSGM’s collage of this and that, where only black was put. on point. At Jil Sander, where designers Lucie and Luke Meier celebrated their fifth year, clarity was eclipsed by conceptual play, in the vein of Jonathan Andersons Loewe, which is both benchmark and competitor. It was a much busier and more varied outing than usual, but an overt sense of effort dulled the beauty of the pieces.

There was also variety at Ferrari, where creative director Rocco Iannone continues to push fashion with a capital F, an admirable effort, but one that clashes with the brand’s automotive roots. Seeing the Ferrari lettering, if only the prancing horse, on feminine pieces or on volumes like the Bolidist pants is a little awkward. The collection was most interesting when it was rigorous and strict, while experimenting with texture and form felt a little too much.

Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2023 (Daniel Oberrauch)

It was Bottega Venetas Matthieu Blazy who succeeded in creating a vision of multiplicity that is warm and wonderful to look at. Starting from the idea of ​​the street, where all walks of life meet, and stretching it towards the concept of an Italian fashion show, Blazy delivered a line up of looks all different from each other. Her hand was a little heavy and the resulting offering lacked focus, but you had to admire the level of craftsmanship and attention to every little detail, from the jacquard textures to the curvaceous cuts of the tailoring. The collection really took off with its loungewear and sleepwear-inspired pieces, as well as simpler, stripped-down items.

The other main theme of this season was the mix of rigor and seduction: a Gen-Z evolution towards a more grown-up allure in iterations ranging from Helmut Newton-esque glamour, as seen at Dolce & Gabbana with many of brilliance and concentration or in the fantasy mutation lab of Del Core, a label which finally finds its identity, with the wise riffs of the old Armani, which were everywhere.

The collarless couture and wide-shouldered crew-neck tops at Tods were very King Giorgio, circa 1984, beautifully updated without losing the classicism. Walking to his own drum, with focus, sensitivity and consistency, Walter Chiapponi transformed the temple of Italian classicism into a silent fashion force that whispers instead of shouts. Tods boss Diego Della Valles’ love of upper-class glitz twisted with a refined fashion sensibility, whether in the play on volumes or the diligent use of neutral shades.

The Tod’s Fall/Winter 2023 look 1. (Digital)

There were faint Armani echoes, mixed with a healthy dose of pared-back erotica leading to animal print for the first time at Calcaterra, a designer who really deserves more attention for both the sense of volume and texture. accomplishment. Mr. Armani himself was very Armani at Giorgio, in a charming and intimate iteration of fluidity, elongation, and tons of velvet. At N.21, Alessandro DellAcqua continues to emphasize voluptuous femininity over edginess, and it works. This time around, it resulted in a chic, strict yet erotic outing, infused with DellAcqua’s admiration for Ms. Prada while exploring an idea of ​​undressing all her own and captivating.

Prada Fall/Winter 2023 look 1. (Digital)

For Ms. Prada and her co-creative director Raf Simons, the rigor and light or not-so-light perversities that can arise from this are self-evident, as is the meaning of playing with the uniforms of those who work around the upper classes: the maids, butlers, tutors. This time it was nurses, more in the classic vein of soft porn, devoid of the Richard Prince overlay, in a collection that explored uniform dress, voluptuous femininity and reimagined archetypes. It was perfect and perfectly Prada: a sharper, sharper take on familiar codes. By reassessing the power of an unequivocal identity, however, it left a craving for the thrill that, for now, Ms. Prada only delivers in Miu Miu. This energy, here at Prada, was missing.

Speaking of rigor and seduction, who would have thought that last season’s Loewes satchel would become a trend? They did, and nowhere was it more relevant than Max Mara, in a release that twisted the ease and classicism the brand represents in alluring new directions that didn’t feel forced. A waist cincher, or a small train was enough and pointed to refresh the beiges and blacks.

Look Diesel Fall/Winter 2023 1. (Digital)

Elsewhere, it wasn’t about restraint, it was abandon and excess, with a late 90s/early 00s vibe. of Wilbert Das, when David Lachapelle was in charge of the campaigns. The dynamism of the whole company is contagious, defying notions of good taste with a perfect welcome at the moment. As for the future, Martens has a lot of talent to evolve. Nicola Brognano has revitalized Blumarine with an injection of Y2K sass, but the approach has already turned into a formula: it’s, in other words, predictable, easy on references. This season, the Joan of Arc fantasy started with a bang that quickly turned into a yawn. Rhuigi Villaseor continues to shape Bally’s identity with a sultry Halston-by-Tom-Ford fantasy; the brand’s outdoor and mountaineering roots pushed back; but hey, sex sells and the new image has an impact.

Bally Fall/Winter 2023 look 1. (Digital / INDIGITAL.TV)

In Italy, it is difficult to turn around family businesses with new creative directions. In a way, the past always wins, even when brands are sold or come under new management. At Roberto Cavalli, it was the early 2000s all over again, with flares, tiger stripes, denim and lace. The designer Fausto Puglisi returned to his roots, with great enthusiasm. The result was timely and pompous, but it would also be interesting to see a more personal point of view, an unexpected take on the familiar.

At Etro, until now, it was a question of the more it changes, the more it is the same thing. After joining the brand last year, Marco de Vincenzo immediately replaced his bohemian attitude with a more rigorous attitude, which was a good decision, but he has yet to deliver the goods. This season, the alternation of couture and blur had charm, but we wanted a little more drama. So far, knitting is where Etro is progressing.

Speaking of knits, at Missoni Filippo Grazioli made progress: this outing was more personal and rounded, all in slinky roots and tactile textures. Grazioli clearly doesn’t feel the mix and match, which may make sense. His path with layering needs to be perfected, but it’s a hint of a new direction that may soon blossom.

Ferragamo Fall/Winter 2023 look 1. (Digital)

The stakes were high at Ferragamo: so high, the decor of the show became unnecessarily large, even totalitarian insofar as the public felt small in front of the brand. On his second outing with the brand, Maximilian Davis felt much more cohesive and focused: tailoring was the main element, with curved shapes for women and straight lines for men. Everything was very tense and elegant, but also a little cold and sometimes rigid. Davis is very young, and the pressure on him must be strong: learning to let go won’t be easy, but it would give Ferragamo exactly the energy he lacks.

And the new goalie? Mauro Simionato continues to make Vitelli a laboratory for madmen and fine experimentation, with a joy and verve reminiscent of Missoni in his heyday but with a radical psychedelic twist all his own. At GCDS, Giuliano Calza ventured away from the pop and logo craze to test more adult waters: dresses, suits, feminine bags. It was a bold step forward: a step that requires careful focus.

Marco Rambaldi evolves from crochet and rags: the brand identity seems to be in flux, but there is a spark. Andrea Adamo has been part of the bodycon wave since her debut during Covid. With both naivety and determination, he is determined to grow: this season he has added tailoring and the aesthetic has evolved in more structured directions. It was bold, sometimes heavy, but full of hope.

Look Sunnei Fall/Winter 2023 1. (Launchmetrics.com/Spotlight)

But it was really Sunnei who offered great hope for Milan’s future. With admirable stubbornness and a youthful determination not to interfere with the rest of the system, designers Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo continue their thing. Their show this season was the best in Milan and was proof that you can surprise even on a small budget. The stage-dive extravaganza was emotional and served their playful, modular clothing perfectly. In an age dominated by excess and sensory overload, small and focused is beautiful.