White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 SAG Awards – see pics



















February 27, 2023



Lauren Ramsay

The actress joined her castmates in accepting the Best Ensemble award, and her daring dress-up incident happened at the most awkward moment – read more

Talk about “wrong place, wrong time”. There could have been any time of the night when Place AubreyThe dress decided not to play ball, but of course it had to happen when she was on stage with her white lotus cast as they accepted the award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Rewards… But, despite her near-pinch and obvious frustration on stage (the lip-reading was helpful), her glamorous cut-out sequin dress was totally worth her wardrobe malfunction. MORE: SAG Awards 2023: Top 10 Beauty Looks THE Parks and recreation the alumni donned a bronze Michael Kors dress with the ultimate daring silhouette. Clearly Zendaya and Aubrey got the ‘thigh-high slit memo cut-out dress’, as Aubrey’s form-fitting sequin dress boasted a sultry slit and the ultimate crossover neckline that acted as the body of her dress, leaving her toned midriff bare. “Cut-outs are having a major moment, and British pioneer Poster Girl has led the way with their stretchy geometric designs,” says Hello! The fashion Orin Carlin“We love the larger cutouts, drawing inspiration from Andreadamo, Valentino and AWAKE.” Aubrey at the 2023 SAG Awards She paired the flirty dress with a Charlotte Tilbury makeup look created by celebrity makeup artist Kathy Jeung who said Aubrey “gave shine”, and an old Hollywood glam-approved curly bob created by Mark Townsend. MORE: SAG Awards 2023: Aubrey Plaza’s 10 Most Glamorous Dresses at Zendaya Ahead of her underboob mishap, Aubrey gave an award with Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, a moment viewers called the highlight of the night. Their hilarious speech was a nod to claims that the two look alike, despite both feeling they have nothing in common. She presented an award with Jenna Ortega Shortly after, Audrey took the stage to accept one of the most coveted awards of the night with her White Lotus team when Jon Gries – who played Jennifer Coolidge’s villainous husband – caught her eye and whispered to her. ear, seemingly pointing out that she was on the verge of an underboob wardrobe malfunction. Although sheer dresses have been all the rage since last year and aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as London Fashion Week proved, the frustration on Aubrey’s face made it clear that it wasn’t. not a look she planned to serve up at night. As F. Murray Abraham gave her acceptance speech, Aubrey appeared to be mumbling “Jesus Christ” as she looked seriously annoyed. Wouldn’t we all? “Jesus Christ” – Aubrey Plaza pic.twitter.com/Rxh4OgiSIt — Harley Quinn (@harleyqueendc) February 27, 2023 But, all’s well that ends well, as Plaza appeared to be in high spirits despite her faux pas, posing for photos later that evening. If only we all looked as stylish as Aubrey in a wardrobe mishap… Do you like this story? Sign up for our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly “Fashion Fix” straight to your inbox.

