Pharrell becomes the new artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton

Virgil Abloh was the first black man to become creative director of the French company Louis Vuitton, and he later became the CEO of Off White. The success and creative genius he possessed brought to light the black talent within Louis Vuitton. Representation in different spaces is important for the black community because it can open many doors for underrepresented people. Abloh has focused his career on championing inclusivity and diversity. On November 28, 2021, Virgil Abloh died of cancer at the age of 41, which left pros and fans not only shocked, but wondering who could fill such wide shoes.

On February 14, 2022, Louis Vuitton announced Pharrell Williams as the new creative director of menswear. Williams is an American producer, artist and entrepreneur who is very successful in his field. He has won 13 Grammy Awards, been nominated for two Oscars and served as a judge on The Voice. In addition to his successes in his musical career, he is known for having a creative and avant-garde style. In the past, he has collaborated with Adidas, Moncler, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Company and Marc Jacobs. In 2003, Pharrell founded a streetwear brand called Billionaire Boys Club, which found success with its mix of streetwear and luxury styles. Pharrell Williams has broken many barriers in the fashion industry as a black man who is not afraid to break boundaries and think outside the box. Whether it’s music or fashion, we can always expect something fresh from Williams.

Pharrell Williams collaborated with Louis Vuitton in 2004 and 2008 and was warmly welcomed by the company’s CEO, Bernard Arnault. Virgil Abloh broke down barriers so people like Pharrell could have the opportunity to be placed in positions like this. Pietro Beccari says Williams’ creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter, as he said in a statement on the LVMH website. Although some were confused about Pharrell’s appointment as the new Men’s Creative Director, Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome him and his first collection will be released during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.