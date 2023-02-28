A Fashion Lover’s Guide to SXSW 2023 – Texas Monthly





In Texas, fall festival fashion is all about bangs, hats and shine. But come spring, during the two weeks in March when South by Southwest (SXSW) takes hold of Austin, fashion unites around one must-have accessory: the coveted festival lanyard and badge. As for what else to wear at this year’s SXSW, be nimble, as temperatures can go haywire in the Texas spring. Pack a hoodie for chilly conference rooms and to blend in with the techno masses. Two accessories that will certainly come in handy: sunglasses and comfortable shoes, perfect for strolling around downtown Austin. Also, don’t forget a big bag or backpack to carry the plethora of branded water bottles and other miscellaneous items handed out for free from panel to panel. Once you have prepared your form, you are ready for the festival. If you are lucky enough to receive invitations, exclusive parties organized by personalities like Kendra Scott await you. But there are also a lot of public events. Below is the list of must-see events for fashion enthusiasts, featuring style stars and industry innovations. We will continue to update this list as more events are announced. Miranda Kerr on building a business that inspires (3/10, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.) Supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr started beauty brand KORA Organics in 2009, before the phrase “clean beauty” became a buzzword. During a talk at the Austin Convention Center, Kerr will discuss the path to building his global brand. In the evening, at a private event, the entrepreneur will celebrate both his fortieth birthday and the launch of a new KORA Organics retinol serum. The house of wear (3/11 & 3/12, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.) fashion media Daily Women’s Clothing, Beauty Inc.And Shoe News host this day-long activation featuring speakers from the beauty, wellness, and fashion industries in conversation about the impact of all technologies (AR, VR, AI, and the Metaverse) on their businesses. Located in downtown 800 Congress, the Wear House doubles as a convenient and stylish pit stop between panels. From fashion to fork (3/11, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.) Is it possible that the food we eat is impacted by the clothes we wear? In this “extremely visual” session, trend forecasting consultant Dr. Morgaine Gaye argues that fashions big and small – and across various aspects of culture – affect how we live, what we wear and, finally, what we eat. In addition to describing current tastes, Gaye will also predict future trends related to how we “live our lives, share our food, and create meaning.” Keynote: A conversation about the future of business with Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert and Katie Couric (3/12, 1 p.m.-2 p.m.) Ryan Gellert, CEO of outdoor apparel and gear company Patagonia, delivers Tuesday’s keynote. Last year, the company’s founder, Yvon Chouinard, announced that he and his family would donate all future profits to fight climate change. As the world’s top officer, Gellert, himself a mountaineer and snowboarder, must navigate the trade directive. In a conversation with Katie Couric, the CEO will discuss what the future of his company holds now that “Earth is [the] sole shareholder. Pioneering the future of textiles (14/03, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.) The textiles used to make today’s garments are often made overseas, requiring costly, carbon-intensive shipments around the world. The textiles of the future, those created by 3D knitting, could reduce this carbon footprint while creating new uses in the automotive, furniture and design industries. During this session, representatives from various sectors of the textile market discuss how 3D could revolutionize their industry and protect the planet in the process.

