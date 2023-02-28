Ball Gown Contest – Northeast Times





Prom season is approaching and the high school girls had the chance to get a beautiful dress for the occasion at an unbeatable price. Last week, the girls were invited to the Union League Golf Club in Torresdale, 3801 Grant Ave., to pick out a dress for their big night. Many of the donated dresses were worn only once. Others, due to the cancellation of proms and weddings by COVID, were never worn and still wore the tags. The idea for the gift belonged to Angelique Dunphy, whose daughter, Gia, is an Archbishop Ryan senior. Dunphy’s aunt, Sandee Cataldi, is chief executive of the Union League-Torresdale. Union League staff and members were among those who donated dresses. Cataldi contacted Colleen Sharp, who made St. Katherine of Siena Church a drop-off site, accepting donations from parishioners and the Torresdale Women’s Committee. The Torresdale Neighbors group on Facebook also spread the word about the donations. Other donated items included shoes, handbags, necklaces, earrings and bracelets. Cataldi worked with Julies Dry Cleaners, 9201 Frankford Ave., to get the girls cleaned and altered for free. I didn’t want the girls to pay anything, she said, The organizers contacted the schools and the interest was immediate. The giveaway attracted girls from schools including Ryan, New Foundations, MaST, Penn Charter, Nazareth Academy, St. Hubert, Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush, Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia Academy Charter School, Little Flower, Franklin Towne, String Theory , Esperanza and Guillaume Tennent. Cataldi said she was happy to be part of the effort. We do a lot of neighborhood outreach, she says. The neighborhood is incredibly supportive. Union League-Torresdale, through donations from membership club tables, works closely with the 8th Police District and schools such as LaBrum, John Hancock, St. Katherine of Siena and Our Lady of Calvary, has helped funds Mitchell Playground renovations and provides an annual golf outing for police, fire and military. All remaining dresses were donated to Gwynedd Mercy Academy and West Philadelphias 18th Police District.

