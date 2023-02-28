Lisa Ann Walter bought a SAG Awards dress while she was unemployed





Lisa Ann Walter said she bought her 2023 SAG Awards dress while unemployed five years ago.

The ‘Abbott Elementary’ star said she knew she would wear it to the event one day and ‘manifested’ it.

She also wore the dress as a tribute to her mother, who she said died in 2022.



Lisa Ann Walter had a big night at the SAG Awards on Sunday. Not only did her hit show “Abbott Elementary” take home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, but she also wore a dress she’s been saving for the event for half a decade. Interview with Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein on People and Entertainment Weekly red carpetby BuzzFeed, the actress revealed that she bought the black dress while she was unemployed five years ago. She was convinced that she would one day use it for the SAG Awards. “It’s a dress I found about five years ago, and when I saw it I was completely out of work and said, ‘I’m going to wear it to the SAG Awards.’ Specifically, I don’t know why, but specifically the SAG Awards,” she said. “So, I feel like I’ve manifested it.” Walter’s dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with an off-the-shoulder velvet bodice. The skirt and flowing sleeves were made of a transparent material covered with a velvet pattern. Lisa Ann Walter at the SAG Awards on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic



The actor also paired the look with a 1950s Lucite clutch that previously belonged to his mother, who she says died last year. Walter shared on the red carpet that his mother loved the dress and paid tribute to him. “It’s a dress my mom loved, and she passed away last year, so I’m wearing it with me,” she said. Walter also hosted a mini reunion of “The Parent Trap” when she invited Elaine Hendrix to be her date at the awards. Walter starred as housekeeper Chessy in the classic 1998 film, while Hendrix played publicist Meredith Blake. Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter at the SAG Awards on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Amy Sussman/WireImage



The two have maintained a close friendship over the years. Hendrix, who wore a tuxedo and strappy sandals, laughed with Walter and posed arm-in-arm with her ahead of the awards show. They also wore matching rhinestone hair clips. “Lisa Ann Walter asked me to introduce myself as her date, so damn it, I introduced myself as her date,” Hendrix said during the red carpet show.

