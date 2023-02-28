10 Best Natural Diamond Jewelry Moments From The NAACP Image Awards





The 2023 awards season is in full swing and the NAACP Image Awards did not disappoint when it came to delivering high-profile and monumental fashion moments on the red carpet. Hosted by the incomparable Queen Latifah, the NAACP Awards celebrated various influential talents in the worlds of television, film, music, sports, literature and music, and natural diamond looks at stars like Zendaya, Viola Davis and Issa Rae won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Zendaya Photo credit: Instagram.com/zendaya Zendaya made her red carpet return after a brief break that was well worth the wait. The star opted for a suite of Bulgari high jewelry gems including a diamond bracelet set in white gold, a ring set with a 5.06 carat oval diamond with fancy emeralds and a pair of earrings in diamond. Queen Latifah Photo credit: Getty Images Queen Latifah enlivened the evening and opened the show with a Bulgari Serpenti diamond necklace and sparkling diamond earrings. Angela Bassette Angela Bassett arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Big winner of the evening, Angela Bassett received her three awards for outstanding actress in a drama series for 9-1-1Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverand the Artist of the Year award in the Gismondi 1754 Emerald and Diamond Essenza Tassel Earrings and Essenza Ring. Issa Rae Issa Rae attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Issa Rae kept her jewelry minimalist and elegant, wearing a spectacular pair of fancy-cut white diamond earrings from the Gismondi 1754 High Jewelry Ghiaccio collection. Viola Davis Viola Davis, winner of Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for The Woman King and Outstanding Literary Work Nonfiction Award for Finding Me, poses during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) How not to be impressed by Viola Davis during the event? The female king The actress and new EGOT won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and looked radiant in De Beers diamonds, including the Frozen Capture Diamond and Rock Crystal ear cuff, stud and bracelet from The Collection. Alchemist of Light, the Adonis Rose Seven Row bracelet with 41.07 carats of natural diamonds and two Arpeggia diamond rings. Tyler James Williams Tyler James Williams attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Elementary Abbot Star Tyler James Williams received his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series while dressed in Cartier. Her look included the Cartier Juste un Clou necklace in 18k yellow gold and diamonds, the Santos de Cartier medium model watch in 18k yellow gold, leather and diamonds and two Trinity de Cartier rings. Janelle Mone Janelle Mone attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Singer and actress Janelle Mone wore Nikos Koulis Oui earrings and ring with white diamonds, rubies and black enamel to accentuate her sexy cutout red dress. Quinta Brunson Photo credit: Instagram.com/quintab Jared Lehr was the jeweler of choice for Elementary Abbot designer and star Quinta Brunson, who accessorized her breathtaking Dundas dress with earrings and geometric rings with diamonds and precious stones. Gabrielle Union President’s Award winner Gabrielle Union poses in the press room during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Gabrielle Union wowed in a colorful Atelier Versace Fall/Winter 1998 Couture dress and a stunning Bulgari diamond necklace and ring. Serena Williams Serena Williams arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Athlete Representative Serena Williams worked the red carpet in diamond jewelry from XIV Karats, including a diamond lariat, earrings and diamond rings on both hands.

