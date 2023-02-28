‘Women are seen as a fragile vessel’: Dress code fights backdoor to spread Christian theocracy

Charter Day School v. Peltieris a case that doesn’t belong in the Supreme Court, and yet there’s a good chance it will get one of the few valuable slots for arguments before the end of the year. On the face of it, the case involves an issue that the Supreme Court has, thus far, largely treated as unworthy of its attention: dress codes in secondary education.

The case was originally decided last summer by the Fourth Circuit Court, which found it was gender discrimination to require junior high school girls to wear skirts while that boys are allowed to wear pants. This conclusion should be obvious and unassailable, but court watchers are deeply concerned that the Supreme Court may soon adopt it, and not just because of Justice Samuel Alito’s nostalgia for girls in socks and plaid skirts.

No, the real danger here is that the six Republican justices will see an outdated dress code case as an opportunity to advance a deeply unpopular and long-term right-wing agenda: destroying secular public education and replacing it with theocratic indoctrination.

It was official school policy, he explained, to treat girls “more gently than boys”.

On its surface, this case should be a cut and dry. As Judge Barbara Milano Keenan explained in the Fourth Circuit In the opinion, Charter Day School of North Carolina “receives 95% of its funding from federal, state, and local government authorities” and is open to “all students eligible to attend North Carolina public schools.” Her dress code, which required girls to wear skirts and boys to wear pants, isn’t just sexist on the surface. The justifications for this policy were proudly discriminatory. The school’s founder, Baker Mitchell, argued that the dress code was necessary to teach children that “women are seen as a fragile vessel that men are expected to care for and honor”. It was official school policy, he explained, to treat girls “more gently than boys”.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to his Standing Room Only newsletter.

Rather than pretending it’s not discrimination, the school argues that it shouldn’t have to comply with federal and state laws prohibiting discrimination. That too should be a silly argument, because the school is taxpayer funded. As lawyers Jessica Mason Pieklo and Imani Gandy from the “Boom! Lawyered” podcast point out that under normal circumstances the Supreme Court would never take up such a specious case. But this is not a normal Supreme Court. This is a court that is determined to pull every lever in its power to undermine the First Amendment and redefine “religious freedom” as the right of Christian conservatives to impose their faith on others. This case gives them the opportunity to move this agenda forward.

To understand why, it’s crucial to examine why the Christian right is so passionate about charter schools. As Kathryn Joyce has reported in a multi-part series for Salon, Christian conservatives have placed charter schools at the center of their long-term plan to replace real education with right-wing indoctrination. Under the guise of “school choice,” they create these alternative schools that peddle far-right, often completely false, views on American history and science. Even though it is technically illegal for these schools to use taxpayers’ money to promote religion, the fact that they are run by private organizations means that they often lack control and may circumvent borders or even violate directly the laws against proselytism. The hope is that by draining public money from regular public schools to charter schools, conservatives can destroy the former and leave parents with no choice but to put their children in schools geared towards right-wing indoctrination. .

Despite the already appalling leeway these schools have to violate students’ constitutional rights, they are still technically expected to obey laws regarding religious freedom and equal protection, which has irked conservatives for years. After Donald Trump secured three Supreme Court justices, giving Republicans a solid 6-3 majority, however, conservatives rightly believe they have a chance to tear up even the simplest readings of constitutional law. in order to begin building the theocratic systems of their dreams.

Conservatives are clearly hoping the Supreme Court will rule that these private schools can work both ways: They can accept public funds and operate as a replacement for public education, but they don’t have to follow laws that protect students. public schools against discrimination. . A broad ruling here could open the door to state-funded schools treating non-Christian students like second-class students, implementing policies to harass and penalize LGBTQ children, and even discriminate against students based on gender. breed.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to his Standing Room Only newsletter.

This is not the only case in the pipeline that could be used to create a massive loophole in equal protection laws in education. As Aaron Rupar and Lisa Needham at Public Notice explained last week, “The Diocese of Tulsa and the Archdiocese of Oklahomahave joined forcesrequest the opening of a Catholic charter school in the state. This should, by all accounts, be outright illegal, because the First Amendment’s non-establishment clause means that “taxpayer money is not supposed to support religious institutions.” Such is the theocratic bent of the current Supreme Court that it may well ignore the clear text of the constitution in order to argue that yes, the state should shamelessly run religious schools.

Despite all the “school choice” rhetoric, the long-term plan here is for these schools to completely replace public education. As with many other Republican ideas, like banning abortion or ending Social Security, they know the public disagrees. So they create these elaborate workarounds, hoping to secretly implement their ideas in a gradual way, so that it passes the public notice until it’s too late to stop them.

You can see the evil genius at work here. The process of transferring public funds from public schools to private religious organizations will be slow, and most people won’t worry about it as long as they believe they have a “choice” to place their children in an institution. secular. So when the plan finally comes to fruition and public schools collapse due to funding, most of the public will be caught off guard. The surface debate is about dress codes, but the larger agenda here is deeply radical.