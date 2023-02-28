Canadian school board adopts dress code policy amid controversy over trans teacher with giant prosthetic breasts





A Canadian school board has adopted a professionalism policy after a transgender teacher was spotted with giant prosthetic breasts and nipples. The Halton District School Board (HDSB) released a professional policy that many parents demanded after photos of a teacher wearing breast prostheses went viral last year. On Jan. 3, the board passed a motion directing the director of education to develop a professionalism policy “to maintain appropriate and professional standards of dress and decorum in the classroom,” according to the Halton District School Board. CANADIAN TEACHER WITH GIANT PROSTHETIC BREASTS WILL CLAIM THEY ‘REAL’, ‘BODY-SHAMING’ SLAMS ONLINE The draft was attached to the HDSB board meeting agenda released on Friday. The policy states: “The purpose of this policy is to reinforce and affirm existing expectations of staff professionalism, including dress and decorum, in board and school settings and in schools, emphasizing the importance of demonstrating, through a personal statement, respect for public education and the right of every student to learn in a safe, inclusive and accepting environment.” According to the policy’s guiding principles, “the Court has recognized that a teacher’s conduct has a direct bearing on the community’s perception of a teacher’s ability to hold a position of trust and influence, and on community confidence in the public school system as a whole.” CANADIAN TRANS TEACHER WITH GIANT PROSTHETIC BREASTS SEEN DRESSED LIKE A MAN OUTSIDE SCHOOL However, there are no details on a dress code for HDSBs with more than 10,000 employees. Canadian transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux, who went viral in September for wearing huge prosthetic Z-cup breasts to school, reportedly denied accusations that they were fake in a recent interview. TRANS TEACHER WITH GIANT PROSTHETIC BREASTS/NIPPLES FORCES CANADIAN SCHOOL BOARD TO REQUIRE DRESS CODE CHANGES “I don’t wear breast forms. These are real,” Lemieux reportedly told the New York Post. “My condition is classified as gigantomastia, which can also be called macromastia or breast enlargement,” explained the teacher. Cleveland Clinic defines gigantomastia as a “rare condition” in which the breasts “become excessively large. This can cause pain, infection, discomfort and body image issues”. Lemieux responded directly to allegations that the prosthetic breasts were for show and part of a publicity stunt. “I identify as female. Female. She,” Lemieux pointed out. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Fox News Digital has reached out to HDSB for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/canadian-school-board-adopts-dress-code-policy-amid-controversy-trans-teacher-giant-prosthetic-breasts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos