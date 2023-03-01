Aubrey Plazas Stylist Defends SAG Awards Risqu Underboob Dress Amid Backlash





Aubrey Plazas’ stylist took to Instagram on Monday to shut down criticism of actors revealing the Screen Actors Guild Awards dress. After the White Lotus star appeared at Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles donning a Michael Kors gown with a crossover neckline that exposed her breasts, social media users quickly began tearing up photos of the sultry ensemble . Looks like she’s wearing it backwards, one person commented an Instagram post about Plaza’s attire. Another said: Stop dressing amazing people in horrible dresses. When someone wrote that the straps could be better adjusted, but I love the color, stylist Jessica Paster chimed in to reveal that the risque outfit was exactly the look she was going for. I did 7 fittings.. for real I wanted an underboob, Paster replied in the comments section alongside a heart-eyes emoji. But the red carpet photos weren’t the only source of controversy surrounding the queens’ deadpan dress. In several clips shared on Twitter, Plaza appeared visibly annoyed after taking the stage with her White Lotus co-stars to accept the award for best ensemble cast. The images showed Plaza adjusting her top multiple times and appearing to utter the words Jesus Christ, sparking speculation on social media. Although she hasn’t publicly addressed the incident, many Twitter users noticed that Plazas’ irritated looks seemed to start after Jon Gries, who plays Greg Hunt, the husband of Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) , in the hit HBO series, leaned down to whisper to her. With a panicked look, Plaza then took one look at her outfit and began to frantically adjust the straps of the dress over her breasts, apparently hoping to avoid a wardrobe malfunction. Speaking to Page Six in a post on Monday, Gries revealed what really happened on stage that sparked the frustrated expression from the Parks and Recreation alumni. He could see Plaza was blocked by about 15 people, Gries recalled, so he told him to look ahead. He then whispered, you might want to settle this first, referring to her underboob emerging from her dress. As for his apparent mouth jesus christGries insisted she was just being funny. OWhat she was insinuating is why would it be a problem if my nipple showed, he told Page Six. It’s his humor. …It’s his biting wit. The first and second seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on HBO Max.

